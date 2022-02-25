OLEAN — Joan McGonnell, who will be honored Thursday at the YMCA’s 36th annual Salute to Olean, was born and raised in Allegany, along with her three older brothers and twin sister.
After graduating from Erie Community College, she returned to Olean and soon after married her husband, Mark. Together they raised two daughters, Beth and Kara, who are now both married and live in Endicott and Richmond, Va., respectively.
McGonnell’s childhood summers were spent traveling, camping and boating. Her parents instilled the importance of water safety, taking her and her siblings to swim lessons at the YMCA at an early age. It was here she learned the skills that would be the foundation of her career at the YMCA.
In 1975, McGonnell was hired as a lifeguard and swim instructor — notably, one year after the first movable-floor pool in North America was installed at the Olean YMCA. She shared her passion for swimming and taught lifesaving skills to thousands of youth over many years.
Throughout her career, McGonnell sought opportunities for professional growth and development that would lead her into several leadership positions.
In 2005, McGonnell became the Olean YMCA’s first full-time human resources director. The responsibilities and scope of this role expanded with the Bradford, Pa., and Wellsville mergers that ultimately resulted in the formation of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers. She took a great deal of pride in her work, leading by example in carrying out the mission of the Y.
McGonnell is an exceptional connector, introducing people and helping them find their common ground. She co-chaired many memorable YMCA community events, including “GoOlean,” Community Corporate Cup, Wellness Rally, Corn Festival and the Annual Campaign.
McGonnell retired from the YMCA in 2016 after 41 years of service with three goals in mind: to serve people, do things and go travel. She is very grateful for the opportunity to spend her time achieving these goals while also enjoying time with family as much as possible.
It has been said that one person caring about another represents life’s most significant value, and McGonnell exemplifies this value in many facets of her life. She has touched the lives of many aging adults in our community with frequent visits to the nursing homes, making dinners and supporting their needs.
Salute to Olean will also honor Andrew Caya, Dr. Muhammed Javed, Joan McGonnell, Ann Marie Sitter-Tompkins and Colleen Taggerty. Reservations for the event are closed.
Ann Marie Sitter-Tompkins will be profiled in Saturday’s edition.