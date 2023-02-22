OLEAN — Jim Mahar, who will be honored March 2 at the YMCA’s 37th annual Salute to Olean, has lived in the Olean area his entire life with family roots going back to the 1860s.
The Mahars have owned grocery stores in the Olean area since the 1920s, and Jim grew up working in the Park and Shop stores. Mahar exhibited his commitment to family and community by becoming a third-generation store owner in 2019 with his acquisition of Jim’s Park and Shop on Front Street.
Mahar holds a Ph.D. from Penn State University, an M.B.A. from the University of Rochester and a B.B.A. in Finance and Management Sciences from St. Bonaventure University. He is currently the Associate Professor of Finance teaching at St. Bonaventure.
In 2005, Mahar founded BonaResponds in the weeks after Hurricane Katrina. He and 286 people traveled to New Orleans to help with the disaster relief efforts. He has been leading the organization as its coordinator and its driving force ever since.
BonaResponds has made over 140 trips to places in the United States to help after disasters, helped to build over 300 wheelchair ramps, given out about 2,500 volunteer-made blankets to people with health issues, distributed over 200,000 meals and helped run 4 Remote Area Medical Clinics. A fifth clinic will be held at the YMCA in September of this year.
BonaResponds has developed two major international programs — “PositiveRipple” and “HaitiScholarships.” Through “PositiveRipples”, BonaResponds participants work almost daily in Haiti, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Bahamas, Ukraine, Moldova and, soon, Honduras. Volunteers focus on educational efforts, providing generators, helping at refugee shelters, agricultural projects and teacher training.
BonaResponds has helped secure water for about 20,000 households. Starting this year, mental health training will also be provided. Through “HaitiScholarships,” BonaResponds provides educational scholarships for students in Haiti. Currently, 25 students get partial scholarships to attend schools in Haiti.
From higher education teaching to small-town corner grocery store owner, from disaster relief efforts on the ground across the country to building wheelchair ramps in his hometown, Mahar’s motto is to “love all, serve all.”
Salute to Olean will be held at St. Bonaventure University’s Doyle Hall Conference Center and honor Karen Buchheit, Dan DeRose, Jim Mahar, Jim Ried and Eileen and Frank Skrobacz.
The public is invited to join in this celebration of the community’s most valuable asset — its people. A reception will begin at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6.
Reservations may be made online at https://t.ly/jXRx. Corporate and patron tables, seating 10 people, are $650 each; single patron tickets are $70 each; and individual reservations are $60 per person. Reservations will be accepted through today.