OLEAN — Dan DeRose, who will be honored March 2 at the YMCA’s 37th annual Salute to Olean, was born and raised in Olean, attended Archbishop Walsh Academy and went on to graduate from St. John Fisher College.
He grew up in the family business at Mazza Sheet Metal and has carried on that legacy serving as President of Mazza Mechanical Services since 1994.
DeRose was brought up in a family that was deeply involved in the community, and he recognized the rewarding impact it had on both his family and the community. He cherishes the Olean area as a uniquely wonderful place to live and raise a family.
DeRose has been married to his wife, Renee, for 30 years and they have four children, Joe, Marisa, Nick, and Gianna.
DeRose’s volunteer commitments have been extensive. Dan has also served as a board member for many organizations in the Olean area, including the Archbishop Walsh High School Foundation, Upper Allegheny Health, Olean Business Development Corporation, Bartlett Country Club and Builder Exchange of the Southern Tier.
At the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, DeRose has served as an Olean YMCA board member and chair. He also currently volunteers as a member of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers Foundation Board.
DeRose has also volunteered for Dream It Do It of Western New York, a non-profit committed to inspiring, supporting and providing resources to students interested in manufacturing careers.
With all the time and talent that he gives back to the community, DeRose finds any volunteering involving his family to be the most rewarding experience. He enjoyed many years coaching his children’s sports teams. DeRose was very active in the Allegany Little League, volunteering and coaching for 17 years. He also coached and volunteered for the St. John’s Youth Basketball League.
Another DeRose family tradition for years has been volunteering to cook for the St. John’s Italian Festival. Dan DeRose started with his father and mother and has included his brothers as well. He is now passing on the value of volunteerism to his children and they are carrying on in their father’s footsteps.
DeRose believes we all have a responsibility to keep Olean the incredible community that it is. His approach has been to get involved when there is a need and where there is something positive that he can contribute. When not at the Mazza facility or volunteering his time, he can be found running, mountain biking, skiing and enjoying family time at the lake.
Salute to Olean will be held at St. Bonaventure University’s Doyle Hall Conference Center and honor Karen Buchheit, Dan DeRose, Jim Mahar, Jim Ried and Eileen and Frank Skrobacz.
The public is invited to join in this celebration of the community’s most valuable asset — its people. A reception will begin at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6.
Reservations may be made online at https://t.ly/jXRx. Corporate and patron tables, seating 10 people, are $650 each; single patron tickets are $70 each; and individual reservations are $60 per person. Reservations will be accepted until Wednesday.