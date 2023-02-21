OLEAN — Dan DeRose, who will be honored March 2 at the YMCA’s 37th annual Salute to Olean, was born and raised in Olean, attended Archbishop Walsh Academy and went on to graduate from St. John Fisher College.

He grew up in the family business at Mazza Sheet Metal and has carried on that legacy serving as President of Mazza Mechanical Services since 1994.

 

