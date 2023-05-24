ANDOVER — Even without its proponents, sales tax revenue sharing was still one of the three main topics of conversation at Tuesday’s Legislative District IV meeting for the towns and villages of Andover and Wellsville.
Legislative Chairman W. Brook Harris joined District IV Legislators Jim Rumfelt of Andover and Steve Havey of Wellsville at the table Tuesday night along with Undersheriff Walt Mackney and former Wellsville Town Supervisor Dar Fanton. However, no members of the public attended the meeting, which is held every two months in alternating municipalities.
In previous meetings proponents of sales tax revenue sharing, Wellsville Mayor Randy Shayler and Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth, have expressed their frustration with the lack of support for the county sharing sales tax revenue with municipalities across the county. Harris came prepared to discuss the matter. In the past, Havey and Rumfelt have said they support the discussion and would try to interest other legislators, but to no avail.
“I’m happy to talk about it. Some counties in the state share sales tax revenue,” Harris said. “We need to poll those counties and find out what they share.”
According to the 2020 NYS Comptroller report, only 14 counties out of the 46 counties across the state don’t share any portion of the sale taxes they collect. Twelve counties share over 40% of their sales tax revenue.
The report stated, “Most counties in New York state share some portion of their local sales tax revenue with cities, towns, villages and in some instances, school districts within their borders. These sales tax allocations are made in accordance with statute or pursuant to sharing agreements between the county and its city or cities.”
Harris also said sales tax revenue is split in different ways. In some counties sales tax revenue is shared by zip code and in others it's shared according to population. He promised to look into the matter of sales tax revenue sharing.
Following that discussion Harris brought up the matter of the recent proposal from Gov. Kathy Hochul concerning the possibility of diverting immigrants from New York City to other counties throughout the state.
On May 19, Harris declared a 30-day state of emergency in Allegany County, which stated, ”This local state of emergency has been declared due to New York City’s actions to rapidly divert a number of immigrants to other counties in New York State to unsustainable levels. The county of Allegany does not have the capacity to receive or sustain any number of migrants and or asylum seekers.”
In discussion, Harris noted that the proposal came up very quickly and that given a year or so the county may be able to come up with ways to help with the migrant situation New York City is facing.
Havey noted that Allegany County is the poorest area in the state to be considered as a site for immigrants. “We don't need that extra load. It's not a moral thing. It has to do with how it will impact our population,” he said.
“We need to build up the infrastructure before we can take on something like that,” Havey said. “Any proposal for Allegany County taking on immigrants or asylum seekers will have to take into consideration law enforcement, hospital staffing, ambulance capacity, social services, emergency services and the duration.”
Harris added, “We're not a good candidate to take on immigrants and asylum seekers. We're in a precarious position ourselves and we need to provide for our residents first."
The matter of Wellsville’s problem with the rampant disorderly conduct of those under the influence of drugs and or alcohol was also discussed — with no ready solutions forthcoming.
Rumfelt, who also serves as Andover’s police chief, said that in order for the police to act on the matter there has to be a specific complaint made, He advised that a call to 911 would bring the police to the site of the complaint.
Havey suggested that the only way to combat the problem might be to change the village’s laws.
Regarding the situation, it was noted that Wellsville’s problem was likely the result of the number of services that are offered in the village and that perhaps a coalition such as PPAC could be helpful in finding a solution to the problem.
PPAC (Partners For Prevention in Allegany County) is a coalition of county agencies, schools, churches, and organizations which formed several years ago to combat the high rate of suicide the county was experiencing. It has since supported the semi-annual Pill Drops and drug, tobacco, and alcohol awareness programs.