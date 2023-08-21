Local sales tax collections almost all beat statewide gains in July, the state’s financial watchdog reported.
in New York state rose 3% in July compared to the year before, the Office of the State Comptroller reported. Overall, local collections totaled $1.82 billion, up $53.3 million compared to the same time last year.
“Local sales tax growth in July continued at a moderate pace, similar to growth rates from before the pandemic,” Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said. “This may be slower than some local officials anticipated after two years of more robust growth, making careful cash flow monitoring especially important.”
County and city collections in the rest of the state totaled $935 million, an increase of 5%. Nearly all — 54 of 57 — counties experienced some year-over-year increase.Lewis County experienced the strongest growth at 28.1%, while Orleans County had the largest decline at minus 12.1%.
Local receipts include:
- Allegany County sales tax receipts totaled $2.35 million, up 16% from the year before — the largest increase in the Western New York region, and the fourth-highest in the state. So far this year, receipts total $17.14 million, up 4.6% from the first seven months of 2022.
- Cattaraugus County receipts in June totaled $4.11 million, up 6.7% from July 2022. To date, Cattaraugus County has reported $29.39 million in sales tax receipts, up 3.5% from the first seven months of 2022.
- The city of Olean saw $432,000 in receipts, up 5.6% from July 2022. Receipts to date total just over $3 million, up 0.8% from the first seven months of 2022. The city's fiscal year to date — including the months of June and July — totaled around $972,000, up about 24% from June and July 2022. Receipts are estimates for each month, the OSC reports, and are adjusted at the end of each quarter. June, the last month in the second quarter, can see large increases or decreases to compensate for over-or under-reporting in the previous two months.
- The city of Salamanca saw around $64,000 in receipts, down 7.5% from July 2022 — the only decrease recorded for the seven counties and cities which collect sales taxes in Western New York. To date, the city has collected about $501,000, up 2.3% from the opening of 2022. The city receives lower receipts than other cities of similar size because no gas stations in the city collect sales taxes due to ownership by members of the Seneca Nation of Indians.
- Western New York receipts totaled $116.74 million, up 6% from July 2022. Chautauqua County recorded the lowest increase, at 1.9%, while Erie and Niagara counties — which make up the majority of receipts for the region — rose around 6%. To date this year, receipts for the region have hit $800.86 million, up 4.6% from the opening months of 2022.