Salamanca Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Students and staff at the Salamanca City Central School District serve a turkey dinner during the last Community Thanksgiving Dinner in 2019.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

SALAMANCA — Salamanca City Central School District will host the fifth annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 5-7 p.m. Monday in the high school cafeteria at 50 Iroquois Drive.

The dinner is free and open to the Salamanca community. Please RSVP by Friday online through salamancany.org and follow the Community Thanksgiving Dinner link.

 

