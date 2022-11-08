SALAMANCA — Salamanca City Central School District will host the fifth annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 5-7 p.m. Monday in the high school cafeteria at 50 Iroquois Drive.
The dinner is free and open to the Salamanca community. Please RSVP by Friday online through salamancany.org and follow the Community Thanksgiving Dinner link.
This will be the return of the Kiwanis Key Club-sponsored event after canceling the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. District Superintendent Dr. Mark Beehler said the school and Kiwanis Club are excited to have the event back, looking at it as an excellent way to have the community come together.
“And what better way to come together than around a meal,” he said.
Although the event had to be canceled in 2020 and 2021, Beehler said the district is committed to getting things “back to normal” and bringing back many of the events the community enjoyed each year — as well as hopefully add some new ones.
“It’s interesting how much changes after just a couple years of not having an event like that,” he said.
The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is a free event made possible through a Cattaraugus County Youth Service Program grant, private donations and student contributions. Through a grade-level competition, high school students bring items including paper products, cranberry sauce, stuffing and corn.
Surprisingly, Beehler said the one item the district and supporters are having trouble getting is turkey.
“The turkey breasts we’re used to getting from our restaurant supply businesses are non-existent, so we’re actually scrambling to get turkey, which is a pain in the neck,” he said.
Community speakers are scheduled to kick off the event with a few remarks starting at 4:45 p.m. Additionally, a story time will be held in the high school library during dinner.
Beehler said the school district looks at itself as a community hub with a commitment not only to making students smarter and better citizens but also making Salamanca and the surrounding area a better place for all its residents.
“This is one way to do that, and also provide an opportunity to provide our students with some service learning,” he added. “To be able to work together, produce a product we can all enjoy and hopefully have some great conversation around.”
The dinner is sponsored by the Salamanca High School Kiwanis Key Club, an international student-led organization that presents its members opportunities to provide community service, build character and develop leadership abilities.
“It’s almost like starting over again with students who haven’t had the chance to do it since it’s been three years ago now,” said Beehler, a Salamanca Kiwanis Club member. “The students are excited about it, and I know the adults and our advisors are very happy to see it back.”
If you have questions or would like to donate food or money, email Billie Breazeale at bbreazeale@salamancany.org or Ann Smith at asmith@salamancany.org.