LITTLE VALLEY — A Salamanca woman pleaded guilty in Cattaraugus County Court this week to second-degree attempted assault.
Deana E. Jimerson, 46, of Salamanca entered the plea before County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz, who set sentencing for Oct. 25.
Jimerson was accused of attempting to cause physical injury with intent to someone who is 65 or older on Dec. 3, 2020.
PLOETZ ALSO also sentenced four individuals in separate cases.
- Monikah A. Cavana, 20, of Salamanca was sentenced to three years’ probation for fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.
The incident occurred on July 21, 2020, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant intentionally damaged property of another person without any reasonable ground to believe that he or she had such a right.
- Darryl Crocker Jr., 37, of Bradford, Pa., was sentenced to a term of five years’ probation for his conviction to third-degree attempted arson, a class D felony. The incident occurred on July 27, 2019, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant intentionally attempted to damage a building by starting a fire.
Crocker was also sentenced concurrently to a term of three years’ probation for his conviction of second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor. This incident occurred on July 27, 2019 in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant recklessly engaged in conduct which created a substantial risk of serious physical injury to another person.
- William DeLoe, 37, of Sherman, was sentenced to a split term of time served and five years’ probation for his conviction to aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child, a class E felony, and a concurrent three years’ probation for his conviction to second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
The defendant operated a motor vehicle on a public highway in an intoxicated state while a child who was 15 years-old or less was a passenger in the motor vehicle.
- Eric S. Winship, 59, of Steamburg, was sentenced to two terms of probation, to run concurrent for his conviction to driving while intoxicated, a class E felony and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a class D felony.
The defendant operated a motor vehicle on a public highway in an intoxicated state while having a blood alcohol content of 0.20 and knowingly operating a vehicle while his license or privilege of operating a motor vehicle was suspended or revoked, as a result of an alcohol related offense.