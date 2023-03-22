SALAMANCA — Voters gave the Salamanca City Central School District the OK to make its fourth round of property acquisitions in as many years near the Iroquois Drive campus.
In a 168-29 approval on Tuesday, the district will now begin the process of acquiring seven parcels of real property on Fern and Front avenues, including a portion of a parcel at 168 Center St., for about $355,000.
The next phase of the district’s ongoing capital project pertains to renovations at the track and field, soccer field, tennis courts, softball field and football practice field, all located near Fern and Front avenues.
The need for a new bus garage, presently located on Front Avenue next to the athletic facilities, has also been discussed for a future capital project.
Proposed purchase costs for the parcels are $90,000 for one parcel of vacant land on Front Avenue and two parcels of vacant land on Fern Avenue; a parcel at 679 Front Ave. for $80,000; an unnumbered parcel on Fern Avenue for $75,000; the rear portion of the parcel at 168 Center St. for $70,000; and a parcel at 2 Fern Ave. for $40,000.
This is the fourth vote by the district in as many years for property acquisitions near its Iroquois Drive campus and the Veterans Memorial Park facilities. All four acquisitions total about $907,000 in purchases and/or leases.
