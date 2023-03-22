SALAMANCA — Voters gave the Salamanca City Central School District the OK to make its fourth round of property acquisitions in as many years near the Iroquois Drive campus.

In a 168-29 approval on Tuesday, the district will now begin the process of acquiring seven parcels of real property on Fern and Front avenues, including a portion of a parcel at 168 Center St., for about $355,000.

