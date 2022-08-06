Salamanca students take part in coding, modeling camp

SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District is holding its annual summer STEAM Adventure Camps, which this year includes coding and I-modeling.
A practice of both science and engineering is to construct models as helpful tools for representing ideas and explanations. Models are used by scientists to explain phenomena. Engineers use models to study systems and test designs.
During Salamanca’s two-day Coding & I-Modeling STEAM Summer School, high school students learned how to use I-modeling software to document the impacts of invasive species on tree populations.
Students explored coding strategies to animate these patterns of change over time.
Dr. Lin Xiang, an assistant professor of science education, traveled to Salamanca from Lexington, Ky., to work with our students. Officials said Dr. Xiao-Ning Zhang at St. Bonaventure University helped the district make a professional connection with Xiang.
