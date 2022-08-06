Salamanca students take part in coding, modeling camp

Salamanca High School students learned how to use I-modeling software from Dr. Lin Xiang of Lexington, Ky., during a two-day Coding & I-Modeling STEAM Summer School.

 Photo provided

SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District is holding its annual summer STEAM Adventure Camps, which this year includes coding and I-modeling.

A practice of both science and engineering is to construct models as helpful tools for representing ideas and explanations. Models are used by scientists to explain phenomena. Engineers use models to study systems and test designs.

