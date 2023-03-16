Salamanca students speak in D.C. about federally impacted schools

From left, Salamanca students Matthew Schnaufer, Makenzie Crouse and Alleyana Abrams listen to Mitchel Schnaufer during their presentation at the National Association of Federally Impacted Schools (NAFIS) Conference in Washington, D.C.

 Salamanca City Central School District

SALAMANCA — Four Salamanca High School students spent last weekend in Washington, D.C., presenting at the National Association of Federally Impacted Schools Conference on the theme of Uniting for Education & Innovation.

In their presentation, freshmen Makenzie Crouse and juniors Alleyana Abrams and Matthew and Mitchel Schnaufer discussed how they and the staff have redesigned instructional practices to engage students in a different way of thinking. So far, they have seen students more engaged in learning and academic successes, something the students demonstrated in their presentation.

