SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Board of Education recognized a recent Odyssey of the Mind success, heard proposed changes for the Code of Conduct and was given an end-of-year summary on the Indian Policy and Procedure at the final board meeting of the school year.
Seneca Intermediate School’s OM team was presented the Ranatra Fusca Creativity Award at the World Finals in Ames, Iowa, in May.
The Ranatra Fusca Creativity Award is given to a team or individual for demonstrating outstanding creativity and embodying all that the Odyssey of the Mind program represents.
At the June 21 meeting board, advisors Janette McClure and Brenda Windus, along with the students, were presented with a jacket with OM symbols and their names by Superintendent Robert Breidenstein.
McClure thanked the school board and all involved while the students read a thank you to the board and Breidenstein and also gave him an OM pin.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, assistant principals Lloyd Long, Lynn Magiera and Erin Barie were tasked with holding a public hearing on the district’s Code of Conduct and presenting the proposed changes to the school board.
Long said a May 25 public forum was held with student leader participation and welcomed community input. Suggestions for changes ranged from the dress code to cell phones and other electronic devices and safety, morals, health and welfare of others.
Magiera reviewed the dress code revisions, which included changing “student” to “individual” so the code applies to everyone in the school, removing “tap shoes for theater/dance” since dance isn’t in the district, changing “culturally appropriation” to “culturally offensive” for certain clothing or costumes and removing whether hoods/hats are to be work is at the discretion of the principals.
Barie reviewed the cell phones and electronic devices revisions, which goes over what electronic devices students may and may not have and when they could be used, if at all. Barie also reviewed engaging in any conduct that endangers the safety, morals, health or welfare of others revisions, which dealt primarily with nicotine products, cannabis and TCH products including edibles.
ALSO OF NOTE, Breidenstein delivered an end-of-year summary on the Indian Policy and Procedures document. He said a summary is given annually and noted the document is approved twice annually and normally at the re-org meeting and after the fall conference in Washington, DC. The last two approvals were in July 2021 and January 2022.
Once approved, the document goes to the Seneca Nation President’s office within a week, Breidenstein explained. The Indigenous Education Committee (IEC) is the central platform with the board along with Title VI and Finance, among others. The IEC met each month since September, missing only February and April. Generally, the IPP is discussed in each meeting.
There were four parent formal communications and each was followed up with, Breidenstein said. These conversations consisted of bus and seating, ski club discounts, the dedication of the Prospect Elementary library in memory of Cindy Mohr and Title VI asking to look a the meeting timeframe. Breidenstein suggested waiting to see if other changes are made in September and then finalizing any changes. A copy is sent to the Seneca Nation President and state Department of Education each time.