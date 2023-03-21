Salamanca seniors explore budgeting, finance with OAFCU

SALAMANCA — On March 14, Salamanca High School seniors participated in a budget activity from Olean Area Federal Credit Union volunteers called Mad City Money, showing students real-life budgeting skills at work.
Students pick a lanyard that tells their job, income and family status and work through budget sheets by visiting the tables for each section: food, transportation, housing, clothes, child care, home items and fun things.
Once each student makes their selections at the tables, they have to see how the numbers come out on the budget sheets. They may have to make some returns or take out a loan from the credit union, and a lot of decisions and calculations go into this process.
The goal of the game was to take care of all the basic necessities, keep paying down debt and have money in savings — something adults already know is tricky to do.
For students getting ready to graduate, this experience helped them to see the careful thought that should go into all the decisions that will be coming their way.
Students said they thought this was an important activity and learned something from it. District officials said they plan to run this activity again next year. Stephanie Packard’s economics and government class students took part in the activity for a project grade.
District officials also thanked Abbey Bowser and other volunteers from Olean Federal Credit Union for putting on the workshop.