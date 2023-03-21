Salamanca seniors explore budgeting, finance with OAFCU

A Salamanca High School senior talks with an Olean Area Federal Credit Union volunteer during a Mad City Money activity showing students real-life budgeting skills.

 Salamanca City Central School District

SALAMANCA — On March 14, Salamanca High School seniors participated in a budget activity from Olean Area Federal Credit Union volunteers called Mad City Money, showing students real-life budgeting skills at work.

Students pick a lanyard that tells their job, income and family status and work through budget sheets by visiting the tables for each section: food, transportation, housing, clothes, child care, home items and fun things.

 

Local & Social