SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Class of 2025 has made a choice to give back to the community with a fundraiser this year.
The class would like to invite the public to participate in a shoe drive to raise funds for their class. Donations of gently worn, used and new shoes will be accepted through Jan. 7, 2023, in many local stores in Salamanca and Olean.
Donation boxes are located at Salamanca High School/Seneca Intermediate School, Prospect Elementary, Sanders Parkview, Save a Lot in Salamanca, Murphy’s Concessions, Salamanca Redemption Center, Tim and Bonnies in Kill Buck, Brady and Swenson, Hairmaxx, Riverside Chapel, Katy’s Fly In in Great Valley, Fresh Fire Church in Olean and Sports Locker in Olean.
If a business or church wants a donation box, or someone has a large amount of shoes to pick up, they can reach out Class of 2025 advisor Jennifer Hawkins at (716) 945-2404 ext. 6453 or email jhawkins@salamancany.org.
The amount of money raised is determined by the total weight of the shoes collected. All donated shoes will be redistributed to microenterprise partners through Funds2Orgs and used in developing nations for impoverished people to start their own businesses and provide shoes for individuals living in third-world countries.
In the US alone, over 1.2 million shoes are thrown away annually. By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the Salamanca Class of 2025, these shoes will be given a second chance to make a difference.