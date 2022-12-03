SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Class of 2025 has made a choice to give back to the community with a fundraiser this year.

The class would like to invite the public to participate in a shoe drive to raise funds for their class. Donations of gently worn, used and new shoes will be accepted through Jan. 7, 2023, in many local stores in Salamanca and Olean.

 

