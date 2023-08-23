Salamanca schools appoint new assistant superintendent

SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Board of Education appointed Dr. Camille Pontrello as the school district’s new Assistant Superintendent for Academic Services at its regular meeting Tuesday.
Pontrello comes to Salamanca from the Lockport City School District where she most recently served as principal at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School.
“One of the things that enabled her to be the candidate of choice here is we know our focus going forward is going to be reading and literacy, primarily at the elementary and intermediate level,” said Dr. Mark Beehler, district superintendent.
Originally from Brooklyn, Pontrello now lives in the north towns of the Buffalo-Niagara area. She has a master’s degree in educational leadership and a doctorate in literacy and reading education.
Pontrello has worked in several roles in higher education at Niagara University, Canisius College and Daemen University as well as in grade schools as an elementary teacher and a literacy specialist.
“Dr. Pontrello comes to us with a significant amount of experience both in the science of reading but also in the art of teaching,” along with her positive leadership experience, Beehler said. “We’re very excited to welcome her to the Warrior family.”
With classes beginning in two weeks, Pontrello said she can’t wait to dive into the district’s curriculum to see what’s working, what can be approved and what they can do next as far as reading improvements.
“Through my professional journey, I’ve been a classroom teacher, I’ve been a literacy interventionist, when I taught at the college level it was in teacher education and I was the literacy professor,” she told the Press. “I love teaching literacy acquisition, and curriculum and instruction writing was a big part of my doctoral work as well as literacy.”
Pontrello said she was interested in the scope of the position when first applying and believes the work will fuel her passion for reading education. She’s said she’s excited to meet the students and get to know the staff in the coming weeks.
“I think it’s really important to start to build relationships with people and let them know I’m here to help, and the only way to do that is to meet people,” she said. “I will be in and out of the buildings, meeting administrators and teachers — I’ve met a few already.”
Pontrello has two children in college, a daughter in the Disney College Program and a son studying to be a financial planner. In her free time, Pontrello said she enjoys rowing, biking and hiking, and is looking forward to exploring the region’s hills and trails.
“I’ve felt so welcomed since I came here, and I think it’s been a wonderful experience to have everyone welcome me aboard,” she added. “I can’t wait to get going and I can’t wait for the kids to come.”