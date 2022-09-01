Salamanca City Central School District main campus

The Salamanca City Central School District main campus on Iroquois Drive.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District has taken another step to show its solidarity with the Seneca Nation and all Indigenous peoples by adopting a Land Acknowledgement Statement.

Gabriele Papa, a member of the district’s Native American Curriculum team, spoke on the history of such statements, how Salamanca created theirs and the intended use for it.

