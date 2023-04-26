Salamanca school district honored for Indian Nations Land Acknowledgement Statement work

SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City School District was recognized Tuesday by the New York State School Board Association as a Champion of Change for its work in developing the district’s Indian Nations Land Acknowledgement Statement.
Kurt Gustafson, Awards and Recognition Committee member from Region 3, presented a banner and congratulatory letter to the district.
Gabriele Papa, Brittney Jimerson and Andrea Cooke, members of the group who wrote the land acknowledgment statement, accepted the recognition on behalf of all who contributed to the process.
Dr. Mark Beehler, district superintendent, also recognized Native American Curriculum Team member Jerry Musial as another key person in development of the statement that was unable to attend the meeting.
Land Acknowledgement Statements began in the 1970s in Canada at different educational institutions and organizations that wanted to recognize the history of the lands non-Natives had settled on. The movement began slowly but has seen a big growth in recent years.
One view from Indigenous people is that it’s a great initial step and reconciliation in recognizing the history that occurred. The other side of the argument tends to believe it is the very least organizations can do and there are many other tangible ways to benefit Indigenous communities, whether it’s scholarships, different programming, curriculum and more.
Gustafson said the school board association a few years ago wanted to create a program to highlight the positive programming and projects that are bringing change to the students, communities and districts of New York state.
“The New York State Champion of Change committee found your partnership with the Seneca Nation to be worthy of recognition,” he said.
Gustafson said the program is unsolicited and noncompetitive as the member-relations staff comb through newspaper articles and other media reports to find stories that highlight programs and projects. He said they identify up to 300 districts that members reach out to to learn more about what’s happening in the district and the challenges those districts face.
All the final projects and programs are brought to the committee that Gustafson said he is a part of. The honorees that are selected are presented with a congratulatory letter and banner.