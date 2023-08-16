SALAMANCA — A new track and field athletic complex for the Salamanca City Central School District is targeting a fall 2025 opening at the Iroquois Drive campus.
Representatives from Turner Construction updated the Board of Education Tuesday on Phase 4 of the district’s ongoing capital project during a meeting held in the recently completed addition at Prospect Elementary School, part of Phase 3.3 in the project.
Julian Schnopp, a superintendent at Turner, said the track and field project is currently in pre-construction as they wait for approval from the New York State Education Department.
The Phase 4 project would encompass a complete renovation of the 15-year-old track and field, converting it to eight lanes; turf multi-purpose fields inside the track including lacrosse, soccer and football; a new turf softball field; relocation and expansion of tennis courts; renovations and upgrade to the existing maintenance building with restrooms, concessions and spectator spaces; and added parking near the track.
Pending approval by October, Schnopp said the project would then go out to bid in November with contracts awarded in December and construction beginning soon after.
“The key point there is the district’s state aid will renew after Sept. 11 of this year, so that approval needs to come after that date to make sure the most aid is coming back to the district for this project,” he explained.
Construction on Phase 4 is expected to last through to the summer of 2025 with substantial completion by August that year, Schnopp said.
“Right now, the plan is to go after the new track and field in the 2024 calendar year,” he said. “Then the following year, jump into getting rid of the old tennis courts and then start on the softball field and the new tennis courts that spring and summer.”
The cost for all aspects of the Phase 4 construction will not impact the local tax levy. The funding for the related work, construction and contingencies will come from existing district financial reserves and various forms of New York state aid. The net result is a zero impact on taxes while securing $21,489,881 worth of upgrades.
Meanwhile, school board members and other district officials took a tour of Prospect Elementary Tuesday to see the project’s status that includes a small addition is planned for the southwest end of the building for STEAM and Seneca culture classrooms, a purposeful play space and support spaces for individual students for math and English. The front of the school also has new colors and shapes connecting the addition to the cafetorium to have a consistent look and theme.
Schnopp said there is some final cleanup work to do at Prospect, but it’s all expected to be finished by Aug. 25 in anticipation of classes beginning.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, technology teacher Susan Schnaufer updated the board on the summer’s STEAM Adventure Camp, which has been running most of the summer and will wrap up Aug. 24.
Schnaufer said staff was canvassed to see who wanted to run a four-day camp with five teachers agreeing to design a camp and another seven volunteering to help or run a pre-set camp.
“Many times people wonder what makes Salamanca different from other districts, and this is a perfect example,” said Dr. Mark Beehler, district superintendent. “We keep students engaged over the summer, and none of it would have been possible without all the staff that took the time to organize that.
Camps started the week after the previous school year ended and had over 100 students register for 16 camps, two of which ran four weeks in a row. Schnaufer said many students registered for multiple camps.
Among the various camps offered were Pokemon Go, kayaking, gardening, Dungeons & Dragons, 3D printing and manufacturing, robotics and drones, hiking, ecology and eSports.