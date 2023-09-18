Salamanca Police Dept. project targeting Oct. 11 opening

SALAMANCA — The renovation and addition project at the Salamanca Police Department is nearly complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for 11 a.m. Oct. 11.
No one spoke at last week’s public hearing on the Community Development Block Grant-funded project regarding the performance and close-out of the project prior to the regular Common Council meeting.
The project was originally funded in 2021 with $500,000 in CDBG funds as part of funding for COVID-19 relief projects, said Sandi Brundage, grant administrator. Assemblyman Joe Giglio’s office also secured an additional $100,000 for the project.
“It hasn’t been easy,” Brundage said. “It’s a COVID project, but it’s almost done.”
Brundage said there are still some glitches to resolve before completion. She said there is a final punchout list to complete before the ribbon cutting.
“We just drew down our last $29,000 of the $500,000, so we’ve received all that,” she added.
During the regular meeting, the council approved a change order from Dynasty Construction for an additional $2,990 toward the $615,702 final cost of the general project. The upcharge is for changing the flooring and base for an office from carpet to Vinyl Composition Tile and rubber base.
Additionally, the council approved a second change order from Ahlstrom Schaeffer for an additional $3,558 toward the $89,108 final cost of the garage portion of the project. The upcharge is to add outlets in the garage, electricity to the overhead door controls and exterior lights.
The project, originally proposed during the proximity and space difficulties in the police department during the coronavirus pandemic, received the $500,000 CDBG funds almost exactly two years ago. The council accepted the grant at its Sept. 22, 2021, meeting.
“We have some building corrections here — widen spaces, make it more available, make better spaces,” Brundage explained in June 2021 when the council authorized applying for the grant.
When city hall was shut down at the height of the pandemic, all employees and visitors had to enter through the police station, Brundage said.
“It’s mostly to keep people from being on top of each other,” she said. “There’s a lot of people in that space.”
The police department had been looking into upgrading the station for several years. The police station lost some of its space when the new courtroom was remodeled in 2010.
Initial engineering renderings included building a new garage with more space and renovating the old garage area into more office and storage space.
The new garage would include a roughly 40-by-26-foot space as well as a 10-by-6-foot room for dog control. Three 9-by-14-foot rooms adjacent to the back of the garage would connect to a 5-foot-wide hallway built along the front of the current garage space. In the old garage space, three offices between 17-by-11 and 17-by-14 feet would be built. A 4-foot-wide hallway would be built between the current station and the new and existing garage spaces.