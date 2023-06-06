Salamanca names valedictorian, salutatorian for Class of 2023

SALAMANCA — Salamanca High School has announced Andrew Herrick as the valedictorian of the Class of 2023 and Alyssa Perkins has been named the salutatorian.
Herrick is the son of Greg and Shelley Herrick and will graduate with a GPA of 102.19 and receive a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and a Mastery in Math and Science.
Herrick has taken a demanding course load throughout his high school career, including nine college courses and three Advanced Placement courses. He was involved with National Honor Society (President for one year), Math Honor Society (President for one year), Business/Marketing Honor Society (President for two years), Varsity Club (President for two years) and participated in Unified Basketball for 2 years. Herrick placed first in the Entrepreneurship Fair and first place in the STEAM Fair. He also received St. Bonaventure’s Scholar Award, RIT Innovation and Creativity Award and the University of Rochester George Eastman Young Leader Award. Herrick was the recipient of the Youth Citizenship Award, Big 30 Academic All-Star and NYS Scholar-Athlete Award.
Herrick’s other extracurricular activities include varsity baseball (all-league honorable mention 2022) and varsity soccer (all-league honorable mention 2022 and 2023). He was on the varsity basketball team for three years and received many awards including CCAA West 1st team all-star, Randy Stebbins Award 2021, Bryon Norton Award 2021, Section VI Class C All-Tournament team 2022, NYSPHSAA Class C Sportsmanship Award 2022, Big 30 3rd Team All-Star 2022, NYS Sports Writers All-Star Honorable Mention 2022, IAABO MVP and Sportsmanship Award 2023, ECIC vs CCAA game MVP 2023, Big 30 1st Team 2023, BTS Sports Writer 17th Team All-State 2023, Buffalo New 2nd Team All-Star 2023, Section VI Class B2 All-Tournament Team, Big 30 Player of the Year Nomination and BIG 30 Senior All-Star 2023.
Herrick will be attending Hilbert College in the fall, majoring in Digital Media and Communications with a concentration in Graphic Design and Marketing and minoring in Sports Media. He has received the Franciscan Scholarship at Hilbert College in the amount of $28,000 a year over the course of four years, the College and Career Portfolio Award ($250), the CSEA Local 805 Barbara Corey Memorial Scholarship ($250), Big 30 Referees Scholarship ($500) and Kiwanis Club Scholarship ($250).
Perkins is the daughter of NeAndra Haynoski and Mark Perkins and will graduate with a GAP of 101.53, an NYS Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and a Career and Technical Education Endorsement.
Perkins successfully completed a challenging program of study, including nine college courses and one Advanced Placement course. Alyssa’s extra-curricular activities included the National Honor Society, Business Marketing Honor Society (Treasurer), Tri-M Honor Society (Treasurer and President), Key Club (Treasurer and President), Concert Band (President), Mentorship Program, Math Honor Society (Treasurer/Secretary) and Youth Activation Committee.
Perkins was a varsity scholar-athlete, participating in varsity soccer, track and field, basketball and football cheerleading and softball. She also played JV basketball.
In addition, Perkins completed the Niagara Frontier Industry Education Council Certification of Employability, was honored as the JCC College Connections Student of the Year, was recognized as a Business Marketing Student of the Month, and was a three-sport athlete and Microsoft Office specialist.
Perkins will be attending St. Bonaventure University in the fall for Early Childhood, Childhood and Special Education and will be receiving the Presidential Scholarship and Cabrini Scholarship at St. Bonaventure and the CCP Scholarship.