LITTLE VALLEY — A Salamanca man was sentenced Monday in Cattaraugus County Court to one year in the county jail for manufacturing methamphetamine.
Dale Wagatha, 38, of Salamanca, was sentenced by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz to a year in the county jail on his conviction of two counts of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a Class E felony.
The sentence will run concurrent with his sentence for second-degree criminal contempt for violating a court order of protection, District Attorney Lori P. Rieman said.
The incidents occurred July 31 and Feb. 5, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant made methamphetamine, as well as violated a court ordered order of protection.
Also sentenced was Matthew Thayer, 33, of Jamestown, who will serve probation for terms of five and three years, to run concurrent, one-year ignition interlock and driver’s license revoked for one-year for his conviction of driving while intoxicated, a class E felony and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor.
The incident occurred April 18, 2019, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant drove while intoxicated and while his license was revoked as a result of a prior alcohol-related conviction.
Carlton Beardsley, 36, of Mount Morris, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault stemming from a Feb. 12 incident in the city of Salamanca. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 22, 2021.
Jarid Lowe, 32, of Cuba, pleaded guilty to aggravated driving while intoxicated, a class E felony, in a Feb. 21 incident in the town of Portville.
Lowe also pleaded of guilty to driving while intoxicated, a class E felony, and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, in a July 11 incident in the city of Olean.
Sentencing is scheduled for both cases on March 15.