LITTLE VALLEY — A Salamanca man was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court earlier this week to two to four years in state prison on prison contraband and other charges.
Curtis Zolner, 38, of Salamanca was sentenced as a predicate felony offender for his conviction on charges of first-degree possession of dangerous contraband in prison, aggravated criminal contempt, aggravated family offense and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
County Court Judge Ronald D. Ploetz sentenced Zolner to two years on each count, to be served concurrently.
District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman said the incidents occurred on Dec. 2, 2021 and between April 1 and June 17, 2022 in the town of Little Valley and city of Salamanca, respectively, when the defendant obtained or possessed dangerous contraband in a detention facility.
He also violated a duly served order of protection, and possessed stolen property valued at more than $3,000.
In another case, Tiffany Colon, 36, of Olean, was sentenced to one to three years in state prison for her conviction of attempted third-degree burglary. The incident occurred Jan. 20, 2022 in the town of Allegany when she attempted to enter or remain unlawfully in a building, with intent to commit a crime.
Also sentenced on Tuesday were:
Stanley McCarty, 59, of Ashford, was sentenced to two years’ probation for his conviction of second-degree reckless endangerment. The incident occurred Oct. 6, 2021 in the town of Ashford, when te recklessly engaged in conduct which created a substantial risk of serious physical injury to another person.
Richard Learn, 21, of Olean, was sentenced to nine months in the Cattaraugus County Jail for his conviction of attempted second-degree assault. The incident occurred Dec. 3, 2021, in the city of Olean, when the defendant, with intent to prevent a police officer from performing a lawful duty, attempted to cause physical injury to such person.
Thomas Amabile, 28, of Lakeview, was sentenced to a one year conditional discharge for his conviction of driving while ability impaired. The incident occurred Oct. 9, 2022 in the town of Ashford, when the defendant operated a motor vehicle in an intoxicated condition.
David Kessler, 50, of West Clarksville, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge for his conviction of second-degree reckless endangerment. The incident occurred May 30, 2022 in the town of Hinsdale when the defendant, acting jointly and in concert with another, abducted another person.
Edward Button, 26, of Salamanca, was sentenced to a five-year term of probation for his conviction of attempted third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The incident occurred Feb. 26, 2022 in the town of Ellicottville when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully attempted to possess a narcotic drug, fentanyl, with intent to sell it.
Ploetz also accepted two guilty pleas:
Ryan Olson, 22, of Machias, waived prosecution by indictment and entered a plea of guilty by Superior Court Information charging him with second-degree harassment. The incident occurred May 7, 2022 in the town of Great Valley, when the defendant did intentionally communicate by electronic means, and threatened to physically harm another person. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 30.
Noah LeBlanc, 22, of Great Valley, waived prosecution by indictment and entered a plea of guilty by Superior Court Information that charges him with fourth-degree grand larceny. The incident occurred Feb. 6, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant stole a credit card. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 30.