LITTLE VALLEY — A Salamanca man was sentenced to one to three years in state prison in Cattaraugus County Court on Monday.

Brian Johnson, 36, who was convicted of a charge of third-degree burglary, was also ordered to pay restitution by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz.

