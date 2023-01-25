LITTLE VALLEY — A Salamanca man was sentenced to one to three years in state prison in Cattaraugus County Court on Monday.
Brian Johnson, 36, who was convicted of a charge of third-degree burglary, was also ordered to pay restitution by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz.
District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman said Johnson was accused of entering a building in the city of Salamanca on Nov. 9, 2021, with the intent to commit a crime.
Two other defendants pleaded guilty before Ploetz.
Lee Ernest Smith, 50, of Cuba, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and second-degree criminal contempt.
The charges stemmed from an incident on Aug. 15 in the town of Hinsdale when the defendant operated a motor vehicle on a public highway with a blood level above the legal limit. Sentencing is scheduled for March 27.
Ryan Tarr, 32, of Salamanca, pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree assault.
The incident occurred on July 29 in the city of Olean when the defendant, with intent, caused physical injury to another person. Sentencing is scheduled for March 2.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)