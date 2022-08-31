BUFFALO — A Salamanca man is facing several federal charges involving child pornography, prosecutors reported Wednesday.
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross reported a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Robert Calkins Jr., 37, with three counts of production of child pornography, four counts of receipt of child pornography, and three counts of possession of child pornography. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.
Calkins was originally charged in April by federal prosecutors, who referred the case to a grand jury.
Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Rudroff, who is handling the case, indicated the case began in April 2020 when New York State Police began investigating Calkins after receiving dozens of reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children referencing Calkins as possessing suspected child pornography within his Google accounts. In September 2020, investigators executed a search warrant at Calkins’ East Jefferson Street residence in Salamanca, seizing four cell phones and a digital memory card. A forensic analysis conducted by Homeland Security Investigations recovered thousands of images and videos of child pornography, including several images that Calkins produced using a minor victim.
The criminal complaint indicates the charges involve production of pornography involving a girl between eight and nine years old, as well as possession of thousands of images and videos of suspected child pornography. Also recovered were sexually explicit Facebook Messenger conversations between Calkins and what is believed to be a 16-year-old girl.
Arraignment is set for Sept. 7.
The indictment is the result of an investigation by the New York State Police, under the direction of Maj. Eugene Staniszewski, and Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Acting Special Agent-in-Charge Matthew Scarpino.
