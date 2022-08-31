BUFFALO — A Salamanca man is facing several federal charges involving child pornography, prosecutors reported Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross reported a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Robert Calkins Jr., 37, with three counts of production of child pornography, four counts of receipt of child pornography, and three counts of possession of child pornography. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.

