BUFFALO — A Salamanca man is facing child pornography charges accusing him of producing, receiving and possessing photos and videos of young girls.
Robert Calkins Jr., 37, is charged by criminal complaint with production, receipt and possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Thursday. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, lifetime supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Rudroff, who is handling the case, said New York State Police began an investigation in April 2020 after receiving multiple reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) referencing Calkins as the subject of activity and material involving suspected child pornography.
According to the complaint, state police investigators executed a search warrant at Calkins’ East Jefferson Street residence in September 2020, seizing four cell phones and an SD card. A forensic analysis recovered thousands of images and videos of suspected child pornography on the phones and SD card.
The complaint reports some images depicted a minor female with whom Calkins had contact. Also recovered were sexually explicit Facebook Messenger conversations between Calkins and what is believed to be a 16-year-old girl.
The complaint is the result of an investigation by the New York State Police, under the direction of Major Eugene Staniszewski, and Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Acting Special Agent-in-Charge Matthew Scarpino.