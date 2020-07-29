SALAMANCA — Two city of Salamanca residents and one Kill Buck resident face criminal charges for alleged drug possession stemming from investigation of a Iroquois Drive residence.
Amanda Battaglia, 35, and James Bogue, 44, both of Salamanca, were each charged late Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia following a lengthy investigation.
The Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, assisted by the Salamanca Police Department and Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on 69 Iroquois Drive, Apt. 328.
Police report there had been numerous complaints over the residence leading up to the arrests. Authorities allege that, inside the apartment, methamphetamine and fentanyl was located, along with scales and suspected drug-packing material.
Both Battaglia and Bogue were brought back to the Salamanca Police Department and were issued appearance tickets. Bogue was also being held on a criminal contempt warrant out of the city.
A warrant was also executed on a vehicle owned and operated by Danay Marsh, 25, of Kill Buck. She was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
Marsh was arrested without incident inside her vehicle while it was parked at 69 Iroquois Drive. Authorities allege she had an estimated half-ounce of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia on her at time of arrest.
Marsh was issued an appearance ticket and is to return to city court at a later date.