Salamanca historical, rail museums partner for state museum project

SALAMANCA — The Museum Association of New York (MANY) has announced that 98 museums from across New York state have been selected to participate in its Building Capacity, Creating Sustainability, Growing Accessibility project.
Among the 98 museums selected are the Salamanca Rail Museum and Salamanca Area Historical Society.
“We are delighted to be partnering with the Salamanca Historical Society on this project,” said Jaré Cardinal, director of the rail museum.
This Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) CARES Act grant project is designed to help museums impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to share their collections and reach audiences who cannot physically visit their museums.
About 200 staff will be trained to use new hardware and software to develop programs that will engage their communities and reach new audiences.
“We are honored to be awarded IMLS CARES act funding and excited to be able to make an impact on the work of our colleagues and their museums across New York state,” said Erika Sanger, MANY Executive Director.
Sanger said because we are living in an age of transition, experiencing a radical shift in our ways of learning and communicating, the group selected captures the diversity of the shared history in New York state and the nation.
“The stories embodied in the museums’ collections and the storytelling talents of their interpretive staff are the heart of the project,” she added.
In this two-year project, museums will identify a program to virtually deliver to their audiences, focusing on developing programs from stories found in their collections that reveal cultural and racial diversity in their communities.
Cardinal said both she and Jim Griffith, city historian and director of the historical society, are excited to learn about and use the new technologies and hardware provided through this grant to “present interesting and diverse stories of this region to a wider audience.”
The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s approximately 120,000 libraries and 35,000 museums and related organizations.
The agency’s mission is to inspire libraries and museums to advance innovation, lifelong learning and cultural and civic engagement. Its grant making, policy development and research help libraries and museums deliver valuable services that make it possible for communities and individuals to thrive.
The Museum Association of New York inspires, connects and strengthens New York’s cultural community statewide by advocating, educating, collaborating and supporting professional standards and organizational development.
MANY ensures that New York state museums operate at their full potential as economic drivers and essential components of their communities.