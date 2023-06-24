SALAMANCA — Although not listed in the program, attendees of Friday night’s commencement ceremony for the Salamanca High School Class of 2023 might swear music pop star Taylor Swift was a guest performer.
Class speaker Grace Hodara recognized her fellow graduates’ school years together with not one, not two, but 15 quotes from Swift’s most popular and beloved songs interwoven throughout her speech.
From “spinning in our highest heels” at their first school dances to standing “happy, free, confused and lonely in the best way” at graduation, Hodara said the class became all too familiar with working through adversity, learning to “shake it off” through anything handed to them.
“This is ‘the end of a decade, but the start of an age,’” she concluded. “With that, I can now say, ‘next chapter.’”
Salutatorian Alyssa Perkins also acknowledged her peers’ challenges as individuals and as a class but said they overcame many adversities, culminating with half of their high school careers changing forever due to COVID-19.
However, Perkins said they couldn’t have done it alone, thanking their parents, families and friends for their support as well as the teachers and school staff and community as a whole who shaped the students into young adults.
“Without the help of everyone mentioned, we truly would not be here,” she said. “It is amazing how much support from the ones around you contributes to your success.”
Gahsëni’de Hubbell delivered a call to action on behalf of her class, something she said they’ve done since childhood. Since 2006, they have participated in an annual walk raising awareness and funds for Cystic Fibrosis research for their valedictorian, Andrew Herrick.
Over the years, Hubbell said her class has answered other calls to action by forming or joining a number of groups, including the Allegany Indigenous Youth Coalition, Salamanca Student Activists, Gay Straight Alliance and Sources of Strength.
“As we say goodbye and move forward, I can more clearly see that Salamanca has given us a space where we can develop connections with our peers, our knowledge of what we are passionate about and, most importantly, our voices,” she said.
In addressing his fellow graduates, Herrick said their school journey has been filled with ups and downs, and they’ve faced changes and challenges their entire school careers.
“We have learned that you become stronger when you make it through the rough times that challenge your goals, purpose and your identity,” he said.
And one of the most important and desired goals, Herrick said, is happiness — a simple concept that is difficult to achieve. He said happiness can be a lasting feeling and state of being, and finding a balance between new and challenging sources of happiness will lead to a rewarding life.
“We have come such a long way, and we have so much to be proud of,” he added. “As a future full of change quickly approaches us, we know that we can take on anything that comes our way.”
Graduates
Jorden M. Ambuske, Josymar Arce, Logan C. Armstrong, Reece Armstrong, Sharee A. Armstrong, Takota R. Armstrong, Anakah Ball, Kash D. Ball, Estelle A.M. Billie, Adam F. Blakesslee, Kayleen M. Block, Andrew R. Brodie, Donnald Brown, Faith M. Brown, Harley M. Brown, Madison A:ya’gah’ganÖs L. Brown, Junie K. Buffalo, Jordan T. Butcher, Keagan L. Chapman, Collin M.S. Clousing, Alina A. Cook Rivera, Brooklyn M. Cotter, Jacob T. Craumer, Hayden D. Crouse, Dominick Dalaba, Jackson T. Decker, Piper R. Dineen, Harrison Dodge, Mariah T. Downey, Emmaline M. Ellison, Patrick J. Gates, Corey E. Gebauer, Kelvin R. George, Caitlin F. Glowacki, Hana H. Halterman, Sierra C. Haynoski, Mark E. Henderson, Andrew J. Herrick, Kameryn E. Hilliman-Britton, Grace L. Hodara, Aubrey J. Hogan, Gahsëni’de H. Hubbell, Asher A. Hudson, Thunder W. Isaac, Leia Sue Jacobs, Maysen A. Jimerson, Xaivera K. Jimerson, Brandon C. John, Sydnie R. John, Quinton D.P. Jones, Zoey J. Levine, Brandon M. Light, Faith V.M. Long, Simon R. Luke, Johnny W.K. Matteson, Hailey M. Maybee, Addison M. McCord, Jason N. McGraw, Alec M. Meye, Maryn Monahan, Ethan Nephew, Kaydence M. Newark, Tyla Newark, Kailee M. Oakes, Mackenzie R. Oakes, Cruz E. Otero, Rebecca M. Oyer, Angelo J. Palmeri, Courtney “CJ” Parmenter, Alyssa L. Perkins, Liam T. Previglian, Ethan Rozler, Caiden Snyder, Konner P. Spring, Jesse Stahlman, Levi Stechenfinger, Jordyn R. Stoltz, Jerome J. Strang, Jaxon M. Tarr, Zaron R. Tucker, Carlie J. Weaver, Elizabeth L.M. Weaver, Gabriel P.R. White, Israel D. White, Christopher M. Wils.
Awards & Scholarships
- Jorden Ambuske – Harry Nelson Baseball Award, Holy Cross Athletic Club Memorial Award, Salamanca Soccer Club Award.
- Josymar Arce – JBC Bilingual Advancement Award.
- Sharee Armstrong – Academic Scholarship at Butler University, NYS Comptroller Award.
- Kash Ball – Jason Wogick Memorial Scholarship at JCC.
- Adam Blakesslee – Edward John Memorial Award.
- Andrew Brodie – 5th in Class, James S. Leary Memorial Award, Judith A. Toner Attendance Award, Mamie Rappoport Memorial Award, Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau Youth Citizenship Award, SUNY Fredonia President’s Award for Excellence, NYS Education Department Scholarship for Academic Excellence, NYS Comptroller Award, Olean Kennel Club Scholarship, HESC Excelsior Scholarship.
- Faith Brown – JBC College Access Award, Salamanca Bowling Association, Salamanca USBC BA Scholarship, John F. Ahrens #5296 Auxiliary Award.
- Harley Brown – 4th in Class, Kothari Family Fund Healthcare Scholarship, St. Bonaventure University Presidential Scholarship, St. Bonaventure University Cabrini Scholarship, Andrea Celeste Morton Memorial Scholarship Award, Mark Chase Memorial Scholarship, NYS Comptroller Award, Kyle Stephen Scott Memorial Award.
- Junie Buffalo – Counseling Departments Leadership Award.
- Brooklyn Cotter – JBC College Access Award.
- Alina Cook – Colby Pitt Memorial Award.
- Piper Dineen – Civics Seal of Engagement.
- Mariah Downey – Kiwanis Club Award, Andrea Celeste Morton Memorial Scholarship Award, Class of 1963 Legacy Scholarship, Penny Brown Scholar/Athlete Memorial Award, Holy Cross Athletic Club Memorial Award, SASA Where Learners Become Leaders: The Future of Salamanca Award, JCC College Connections Student of the Year, Kyle Stephen Scott Memorial Award, Geneseo Scholarship.
- Corey Gebauer – Salamanca History Department Award, Sons of the American Legion Post 535 Award, Class of 1985 Scholarship, Salamanca Bowling Association, Betty Daugherty Award, Salamanca USBC BA Scholarship, Kyle Stephen Scott Memorial Award, Salamanca Teacher Association Scholarship, John F. Ahrens #5296 Auxiliary Volunteer Award.
- Kelvin George – SNI Kyle Dowdy Sr. Award.
- Caitlin Glowacki – Songs of the American Legion Post 535 Award.
- Sierra Haynoski – 7th in Class, Kiwanis Club Award, NHS Distinguished Service Award, Salamanca Soccer Club Award.
- Andrew Herrick – Valedictorian, Boy of the Year, Kiwanis Club Award, Hilbert College Franciscan Scholarship, Salamanca Warrior: Shining Star Award, College & Career Portfolio Scholarship, Evans Family Scholarship, Outstanding NHS Member Award, American Legion Hughes-Skiba Posts 535 Education Award, Andrea Celeste Morton Memorial Scholarship Award, Penny Brown Scholar/Athlete Memorial Award, Salamanca Chamber Joelle Murdock Business Award, Sommerfield Scholarship, SASA Where Learners Become Leaders: The Future of Salamanca Award, Big 30 Referees Scholarship, Louis Foy Male Athlete of the Year Award, CSEA Local 805 Barbara Corey Memorial Scholarship, NYS Education Department Scholarship for Academic Excellence, NYS Comptroller Award, Kyle Stephen Scott Memorial Award, Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau Youth Citizenship Award, CCSE Federal Credit Union Student Award.
- Grace Hodara – 9th in Class, Kiwanis Club Award, Nelson M. Beard Memorial Scholarship, SHS Special Vocal Music Award, NYS Comptroller Award, Spanish Honor Society Award, St. Bonaventure Friar’s Scholarship, St. Bonaventure Grant, St. Bonaventure Jandoli Endowment Scholarship, St. Bonaventure University Communications Day Best Video Award, Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau Youth Citizenship Award, CCSE Federal Credit Union Student Award.
- Aubrey Hogan – SNI Academics and Perseverance Award, Kyle Stephen Scott Memorial Award.
- Gahsëni’de Hubbell – 6th in Class, Raymond Leahy NHS Scholarship, SNI Title VI Award, SNI Lehmen “Dar” Dowdy Award, Cornell University Scholarship, Arion Music Award.
- Asher Hudson – Full tuition at Jamestown Business College, NYS Comptroller Award.
- Maysen Jimerson – William C. “Bill” Young Memorial Scholarship, Thiel College Merit Scholarship, NYS Comptroller Award.
- Brandon John – SNI Title VI Award.
- Sydnie John – Cynthia J. Mohr Memorial Scholarship, Fredonia Promise Award, Full tuition at Jamestown Business College, NYSPHSAA Selection for 2023 Senior All-Star Contest, Jean Pascarella Scholarship.
- Quinton Jones – 8th in Class, Thomas & Elenore DeBolski Scholarship, New American University Provost’s Award, NYS Comptroller Award.
- Faith Long – 3rd in Class, Girl of the Year, Evans Family Scholarship, NHS Scholastic Excellence Award, Harry B. Rappoport Memorial Award, Helen J. Yaworsky Scholarship, Mark Chase Memorial Scholarship, Salamanca NHS Leadership/Service Award, NYS Education Department Scholarship for Academic Excellence, NYS Comptroller Award, St. John Fisher College Trustees Scholarship, St. John Fisher College Grant.
- Simon “Taylor” Luke – NYS Comptroller Award, “Triple C” Award.
- John Matteson – 10th in Class, Dennis Evans Memorial Award, John Philip Sousa Award, NYS Comptroller Award, Joseph V. Quattrone Music Award.
- Maryn Monahan – Drama Club Award.
- Ethan Nephew – Floyd Bean Stage Band Award, “Triple C” Award.
- Rebecca Oyer – Salamanca Soccer club Award.
- Alyssa Perkins – Salutatorian, Kiwanis Club Award, College & Career Portfolio Scholarship, Evans Family Scholarship, Roger and Frances Lord Volunteer Service Award, St. Bonaventure University Presidential Scholarship, St. Bonaventure University Cabrini Scholarship, St. Marianne Cope Scholarship, SHS Special Instrumental Music Award, NYS Education Department Scholarship for Academic Excellence, NYS Comptroller Award.
- Liam Previglian – “Triple C” Award.
- Ethan Rozler – Seneca Arts and Learning Center Education Starts Here Award.
- Konner Spring – William C. “Bill” Young Memorial Scholarship.
- Jesse Stahlman – All-State Line Backer, Big 30 Award.
- Jaxon Tarr – Salamanca Grid Iron Club Scholarship.
- Zaron Tucker – American Legion Hughes Skiba Post 535 Education Award, 12th Grade Academic Award, “Triple C” Award.