Salamanca Salutatorian Kendell Valvo (at podium) speaks during Friday’s commencement ceremony in Veterans Memorial Park. Behind him (from left) are Seneca Nation treasurer Rickey Armstrong Sr., school board president Theresa Ray, high school principal Chris Siebert and superintendent Robert Breidenstein.
Robert Breidenstein delivers his final speech as Salamanca's school superintendent Friday during commencement in Veterans Memorial Park after 11 years with the district and more than 30 years in education.
SALAMANCA — The largest graduating class Salamanca has seen in nearly 20 years received their diplomas Friday night.
The last time a class saw more than 87 seniors cross the commencement stage, the members of the Class of 2022 were still learning how to walk and talk.
In his final graduation ceremony as superintendent, capping off a 30-plus-year career, Robert Breidenstein said every year for the last 11 years he’s given the same speech over and over, leaving him no choice but to start from scratch with a quote from the 1986 film character Ferris Bueller — “Life moves pretty fast.”
“I know that may seem not related to the graduates, but over on the concession stand are the artifacts of the Class of 2022 time capsul from 10 years ago,” he said. “I guarantee none of them imagined the high school career that they now have completed as being part of their realty. It’s true: life does move pretty fast.”
High school principal Chris Siebert, school board president Theresa Ray and Seneca Nation treasurer Rickey Armstrong each congratulated the graduates, wishing them well on their futures and commending them for making it through the past two-plus years of COVID-19.
This year’s graduates are the COVID class more than any other — only their freshmen year wasn’t interrupted by mask requirements and remote learning. Valedictorian Alicia Fiske told her fellow graduates that though they endured many setbacks, they learned they had the tools to overcome the hardships in their lives
“I think we have all learned that despite our plans, things can change in an instant. In the future, it is inevitable that some things will not go the way we planned,” she said. “Know that no matter what life throws at us, we have the skills to not just get through it, but to excel.”
Salutatorian Kendall Valvo said Friday was a day everyone had been looking forward to and worked hard to make it here. However, he said no one can say they arrived there completely on their own, and someone has helped each of them along the way, from parents and family to school staff and the entire community.
“All the support we received at our sporting events, music productions and the many other things we were involved in all these years holds a special place in our hearts,” he said. “Thank you so much for all the support and opportunities we have been given by attending Salamanca.
Class speaker Patrick Johns said his class has come to and overcome many struggles on their road to graduation, sharing examples from his own life and the impact they had on his achievements today.
“As we finally came back to some type of normalcy, we were excited for our senior year, we could see our friends in person again, even make new ones,” he said. “We are Warriors, and we got through this and if we continue to remember our struggles we had together, we can get through the future with confidence in ourselves.”
GRADUATES
Ethan Scott Antone, Maddox Percy Antone, Shawn M. Bacelli, Skylee M. Baldwin, Amarris Ball, Molly A.M. Bennink, Myra June Breazeale, Emma Gene Brown, K. Brown, Riley Eugene Brown, Jason Brumagin, Alexander Joseph Carlson, Arliss Joseph Clark, Keyona Rosemarie Coban, Hunter Cotter-Brown, Ella Gowasesdoh R. Crane, Tamara Ella Crawford, Colton Jackson Crooks, Kayden R. Cunningham, Ayden Joseph DeBoy, Heather Rose Doner, Eva Dowdy, Tristan Wayne Duhan, Haidyn Marie Eddy, Alicia Faith Fiske, Taylor Fuller, Elijah James George, Keah Marie George, Sessa George, James Robert Gillman, Rylee Faith Grant, Gage M. Green, Jordan E. Ground, Lydia Halla, Malaki Harrison, Troy Allen Hawaj, Elijah Daniel Hawkins, Cole T. Hedlund, Kylynn Marie Herrick, Lauren Anne Hill, Harley Hoag, Hayden Connor Hoag, Kaleb Holcomb, Chloe Marie Holleran, Xavier Issac Jimerson, Ze’Ryah-Ray Andreona Jimerson, Patrick A. Johns, Ethan M. Jones, Kaylee Ann Kennedy, Kierstyn Ella Klahn, Aliyah Lee, Emma Rosemarie Lightner, Austin Nicholas Maybee, Morgan Lynn Maybee, Jacee Mae-Malie’ McComber, Robert Joseph McLarney, Jr., Clara Mele, Kameron R. Nolder, Isaiah Nosie, Kobe Oakes, Annika Pagett, Shawn M. Remsen, Eion M. Quigley, Jillian Ellen Rea, Krystal Marie Reyes, Alexzandra M. Ricketts, Nizxaliz Yvonne Rivera, Jenah A. Robinson-Enix, Jaelyn M. Rockwell, Steele Xavier Sanders, Kody R. Shinners, Kaylee M. Sibley, Ryan Lee Smith, Tyler Smith, Ivan I. Solat, Jerono T. Solat, Justice Spruce, Kirstin D. Steckman, Tre Brooks Turner, Dylan Ullman, Kendell Daniel Scott Valvo, Avean King Velazquez, Francis White, Jr., Ava Wolfe, Jasper Yarbour, Laila R. Zolner and John Michael Zwick.
AWARDS & SCHOLARSHIPS
Skylee Baldwin: Ed Sweich Award. Myra Breazeale: VFW Volunteer Scholarship. Riley Brown: 6th in Class, Boy of the Year, College and Career Scholarship, European Music club Award, Karl and Nicole Pryor/ Corning Foundation Scholarship, Salamanca Academic Booster Club Senior Scholarship, VFW Auxiliary Scholarship, Office of the Attorney General “Triple C” Award, Tisch Scholarship. Arliss Clark: Seneca Arts and Learning Center Education Starts Here Award. Tristan Duhan: Class of 1985 Scholarship, Edward John Memorial Award, Kiwanis Club Award, Office of the Attorney General “Triple C” Award, President’s Scholarship through Alfred University. Haidyn Eddy: Walter/ Beatrice Beigel Scholarship. Alicia Fiske: Valedictorian, Girl of the Year, Harry B. Rappoport Memorial Award, I. Beatrice Sultanik Memorial Award, Karl and Nicole Pryor/Corning Foundation Scholarship, Kiwanis Club Award, Salamanca Bowling Association Scholarship, Cattaraugus County Chapter Outstanding National Honor Society Member, Kothari Family Fund Healthcare Scholarship through the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, Salamanca Teachers Association Scholarship, Mamie Rappoport Memorial Award, New York State Education Department Scholarship for Academic Excellence, Nazareth Deans Scholarship, Office of the Attorney General “Triple C” Award, JCC College Connections “Student of the Year,” Kyle Scott Memorial Award, Salamanca Chapter National Honor Society Leadership/Service Award, Andrea Celeste Morton Memorial Award, The Ray and Wyn Evans Foundation Scholarships, SASA Scholarship “The Future of Salamanca,” Coaches Award. Taylor Fuller: Class of 1963 Legacy Award, SHS History Department Award. James Gillman: Arion Music Award, Joseph V. Quattrone Music Award, Drama Club Award. Rylee Grant: Penny Brown Scholar/ Athlete Memorial Award, Office of the Attorney General “Triple C” Award, University of Pitt Brad-Beyond NYS Scholarship, Edinboro University of Pennsylvania Presidents Excellence Scholarship, SUNY Brockport Green Scholarship, St. Bonaventure Achievement Grant. Lydia Halla: 3rd in Class, I. Beatrice Sultanik Memorial Award, Kiwanis Club Award, Sommerfield Scholarship, Office of the Attorney General “Triple C” Award, WJ Cox Association Merit Scholarship, Bonnie Scholarship Award, EARN Grant, PEP Scholarship, USA Scholarship, William D. Furlong Award. Cole Hedlund: 4th in Class, Kiwanis Club Award, Ray Wass Scholarship, Joelle Murdock Business Award, Office of the Attorney general “Triple C” Award, New York State Education Department Scholarship for Academic Excellence, Roger Crandall Warrior Pride – Male. Kylynn Herrick: Gerald J. Ackley Scholarship, Jean Pascarella Scholarship. Harley Hoag: 8th in Class, Thomas Frank Debalski and Elenor L. Debalski Scholarship, Clinton Restaurant Student/Athlete, Go Beyond NYS Scholarship, Thomas C. George Memorial Award, Lou Foy Male Athlete of The Year. Hayden Hoag: 10th in Class, CCB Award for Excellence in Leadership, Harry Nelson Baseball Award, Clinton Restaurant Student/Athlete, Lou Foy Male Athlete of The Year. Kaleb Holcomb: Go Beyond New York State award, KOA Speer Scholarship, Judith A. Toner Attendance Award. Chloe Holleran: American Legion Hughes Skiba Post 535 Education Award, Helen Yaworsky Scholarship, American Red Cross Blood Services Educational Scholarship. Kierstyn Klahn: 7th in Class, Kiwanis Club Award, SHS Special Vocal Music Award, Roger and Frances Volunteer Service Award, Founders Scholarship – Daemen University, Academic Achievement Scholarship – Daemen University, Office of the Attorney General “Triple C” Award. Aliyah Lee: Kiwanis Club Award, Roger Crandall Warrior Pride – Female. Eion Quigley: Nelson M. Beard Memorial Scholarship, Sons of The American Legion Post 535 Scholarship. Jillian Rea: 5th in Class, Kiwanis Club Award, National Honor Society Academic Excellence, James S. Leary Memorial Scholarship, Mark Chase Memorial Scholarship, NYS Comptroller Award, Thomas C. George Memorial Award, The Ray and Wyn Evans Foundation Scholarships, Anita Oyler Female Athlete of The Year. Shawn Remsen: Patriot Award, Sons of The American Legion Scholarship. Nizxaliz Rivera: The Salamanca Warrior Shining Star Scholarship. Jenah Robinson-Enix: 9th in Class, I. Beatrice Sultanik Memorial Award, Spanish Honor Society. Jaelyn Rockwell: Rosalie Nosal Memorial Award. Kirsten Steckman: Karl and Nicole Pryor/Corning Foundation Scholarship, Office of the Attorney General “Triple C” Award. Tre Turner: Penny Brown Scholar/Athlete Memorial Award, Coaches Award. Kendell Valvo: Salutatorian, Floyd Bean Stage Band Award, Kiwanis Club Award, Mitch Gray Salutatorian Scholarship, SHS Special Instrumental Music Award, Cattaraugus County Chapter National Honor Society Distinguished Service Award, Kyle Scott Memorial Award, NYS Comptroller Award, NYS Education Dept. Scholarship for Academic Excellence, HEOP Grant, Cornell Grant, Andrea Celeste Morton Memorial Award, John Philip Sousa Award, SASA Scholarship “The Future of Salamanca,” Timothy Ross Scholarship, Coaches Award. Laila Zolner: Cynthia J. Mohr Memorial Scholarship, Colby Pitt Memorial Award.
