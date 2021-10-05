SALAMANCA — The building known as the “purple church” near the intersection of Route 353 and North State Street in the town of Salamanca is about to get a makeover.
A big makeover.
Timothy Jackson, the former town supervisor, last week completed purchase of the Tiffany’s Cabaret, a gentlemen’s club, from Dimitrios Tsirtsakis of Silver Creek. He did not disclose the purchase amount.
Jackson has invited officials from University Primary Medical Care of Pennsylvania to lease the property for a badly needed urgent care facility, and has started circulating petitions of support in Salamanca, Little Valley, Cattaraugus and Ellicottville.
“I’ve been talking with UPMC officials about establishing an urgent care and trauma center here,” he said. “The petition is to show UPMC support for the proposal.”
Jackson, who built the 210-foot by 60-foot building in 1989, operated Terra Publishing from that site. The company printed technical publications.
Jackson sold the building in 2000 to Tsirsakis, who said he planned to open a restaurant there. Instead, a topless bar opened at the location. The location closed for a while during early COVID and never has more than a handful of vehicles there a night, Jackson said.
“The first things I’m going to do is replace the roof and paint it a different color,” Jackson told the Times Herald on Monday.
“A lot of things have happened recently where people get hurt and have to go to Olean, Gowanda or Springville for emergency care,” Jackson said.
There’s been no emergency care facility since the Salamanca District Hospital closed in 1990, Jackson pointed out. The UPMC group has doctors’ offices in Salamanca, but they are not set up for urgent care.
“It’s something we absolutely have to have,” Jackson said.
Jackson said he spoke with officials at Catholic Health and WellNow, an urgent care company with facilities in Olean, Springville, Jamestown and Bradford. “We’re surrounded.”
Officials from UPMC have toured the Salamanca building, and more are coming from Erie for a tour later this month, Jackson said.
“I just took over the place,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of work to do. Work on the new roof is starting Wednesday.”
Jackson said the last night for Tiffany’s Cabaret will be Nov. 15.
“Tell people to sign the petitions if they think we need an urgent care facility here,” Jackson said. “If they don’t see a petition, ask for one.”
Jackson resigned as Salamanca town supervisor earlier this year, but tells people his focus continues to be on the Salamanca community.