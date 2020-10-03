LITTLE VALLEY — Prospect Elementary School teacher Melinda Nichols was recently honored by the Little Valley VFW Post 8734 as their Teacher of the Year.
Nichols was recognized by VFW Post 8734 in Little Valley and VFW District 6, which covers Cattaraugus, Allegany, Chautauqua and Erie counties.
Nichols began working in the Salamanca City Central School District in 2010 as a substitute teacher and was hired full time in 2016.
“During the six years of substitute teaching, my strength to push forward came from what my high school and elementary teachers had taught me, along with the loving support of my family and friends,” she said. “Having a supportive community has allowed me to be the person I am today.”
In September 2016, Nichols was hired as a full-time reading interventionist in Salamanca, where she continues to work today. As a full-time employee, Nichols said she incorporates her love for patriotism and veterans whenever possible.
“As an interventionist, I only have students in my room for a short time, but around the holidays I work my lessons around veterans whenever possible,” she said.
Through after school programs such as tutoring and enrichment, Nichols said she also shares her love of patriotism and veterans, such as through stories and activities when time allows.
Outside of education and the regular school day, Nichols said she loves to support children by attending sporting activities and plays along with participating in special events the school puts on like Santa’s workshop.
Nichols is a volunteer with the Scandia Trailblazers, a 4-H group in Pennsylvania, and is involved in the Little Valley Riders club, a horse group based in Little Valley. She attends Auxiliary meetings at her local post and participates in a variety of events that the Auxiliary holds. In addition, she takes part in planning and hosting a Car and Craft show where all the proceeds of the event are donated to a cancer program such as Relay for Life and Roswell.
Nichols said she enjoys being part of a community that helps support each other in a variety of ways and prides herself in being part of a community that has many patriotic opportunities. She grew up in a family where her grandfather was a veteran who helped to form a VFW post and had a great uncle who was killed in Vietnam.
“My family’s love of patriotism and veterans has allowed me to grow up with the same love which I now pass on to my students whenever I am able,” she added.
Post and district level winners are in the running to be honored as state teacher of the year. State winners can earn national honors.
Winning teachers are recognized for their outstanding commitment to teaching Americanism and patriotism to their students.