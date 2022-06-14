Salamanca elementary school library dedicated to late teacher

SALAMANCA — Dozens of family members, former students, longtime colleagues and friends of the late Cindy Mohr gathered in the Prospect Elementary School library Monday in her honor.
The recently renovated room filled with books exploring fantastical stories, exciting people and extraordinary events and places from around the world is now known as the Cindy Mohr Library.
Mohr tragically died in June 2020 from complications due to COVID-19, just as her sister and mother did two weeks prior. At one point that May, all three were in Olean General Hospital struggling to breathe as coronavirus took one life after another.
“Today, we’re here to celebrate the life, the legacy and the enduring spirit of a truly remarkable woman,” said Robert Breidenstein, district superintendent of Salamanca schools. “Cindy’s influence endured in the hearts of her students.”
Mohr began teaching in the district in January 1979 and retired 35 years later in June 2014, a central figure in hundreds if not thousands of children’s lives, and their families. Breidenstein said her enthusiasm, creativity and love of teaching impacted countless students, but she also touched thousands of families, educators and administrators during those years.
“If you knew Cindy for a second, you knew her connection with literacy and how much she loved text, books and stories,” he said. “If you went through her classroom, or if you had the pleasure like I did to observe her teach, it wasn’t just words — it was magic and it was filled with love.”
Sydnie John, Faith Long and Grace Hodara were among Mohr’s former students who, shortly after her death, took a leadership role along with past and present staff members, board members, community members and Seneca Nation members in dedicating the new library in her memory.
Breidenstein said the process to dedicate a space is not easy, and the individual must have the highest standing and be beyond reproach. Hearing how much Mohr meant to the thousands of people throughout the school community, he said the connections between her and the library were clear as could be.
Faith Long, Class of 2023 vice president, read the dedication: “With the endorsement of the Board of Education and on behalf of the Salamanca City Central School District, we dedicate the Prospect library as the Cindy Mohr Library at Prospect Elementary School, and direct that proper signage befitting this honor be erected post haste: Beloved molder of minds, leaders and our future.”
“We’d like to thank the school for their cooperation in dedicating this space to Mrs. Cindy Mohr,” said Sydnie John, Class of 2023 president. “I had her for my second-grade year. She meant a lot to me, she meant a lot to my family. All of my older siblings had her for a teacher.”
John said Mohr was not only a great teacher but a great person and a great leader who was a role model for all her students.
“We really appreciate everybody coming in support of her,” she added.
Present for the ceremony was members of Mohr’s family, including her daughter, Jessica Ludwick, who shared a fitting story of her mom’s love of reading. When the Mohrs were building their house several years ago, Cindy had all her books kept in a bin.
“She wanted to make sure they were out, so she had my dad build a little mini-library in the basement. If you go down there, it’s filled with lots of books,” Ludwick said. “She would really enjoy this and seeing everything. I think it’s a great contribution to her.”
Brian Mohr said they spent a lot of time coming to Prospect when Cindy taught. He said they’d have to drag her out of the school at the end of the day because she’d stay after to do so many extra things.
“She was a reading specialist. That’s what she got her master’s in from St. Bonaventure,” he said. “When we would go down to see our granddaughters in Wilmington, she would always go to the daycare and did Dr. Seuss Week and read stories to the children.”
Brian Mohr said former students would come up to introduce themselves to him and their children would also have had Cindy as a teacher.
“There are so many people that she’s touched their hearts and families,” he said.