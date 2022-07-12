SALAMANCA — Salamanca High School social studies teacher Justin Hubbard has been recognized for his work in the classroom with a national award.
Hubbard was one of three recipients of the 2022 American Civic Education Teacher Awards, presented by the Center for Civic Education, Center on Representative Government and the National Education Association.
“I am very proud and honored to receive this award,” said Hubbard, who has taught in Salamanca for eight years. “Civic education is vital for the survival of democracy, and I will use this award to motivate me to continue my work in this extremely important field.”
The awards recognize civics and government teachers who have demonstrated exceptional expertise, dynamism and creativity in motivating students to learn about the Constitution, U.S. government at the federal, state and local levels and public policy.
Based on his personal background and experience serving an impoverished community, Hubbard said he strongly believes in acting as an advocate and activist for justice and human rights through civic education.
The ACETA program informs the public of the challenges of teaching and the different conditions under which teachers serve the public good. The awardees share a passion for civic education and its role in supporting democratic norms.
The other ACETA recipients are Shelina Warren of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C., and Tony Pirotta of Jule F. Sumner High School in Riverview, Fla.