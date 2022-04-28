Salamanca Drama Club presents ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ this weekend

SALAMANCA — A mix of ’50s nostalgia, B-movie horror and musical spectacle is coming to Salamanca High School this weekend with the drama club’s production of “Little Shop of Horror.”
Based on the Broadway musical by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, “Little Shop Of Horrors” has devoured the hearts of theater goers for over 30 years. Ashman and Menken are best known for their songs and music in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and The Beast” and “Aladdin.”
Advisor Eric Kemnitzer said most of the cast are seasoned drama club participants and five are seniors. He said the cast has a great camaraderie and are very close.
“We have some really dedicated students that are eager to perfect the art of stage performance,” he said. “We have some young cast members that are looking to thrive in the Salamanca Drama Club.”
In the musical, a meek floral assistant, Seymour Krelborn (played by Tristan Duhan), stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” (James Gillman) after his coworker crush, Audrey (Meredith Wheeler). This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood. Over time, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination.
Kemnitzer said this show was chosen for the small group that they were anticipating, the enthusiasm of the show and the well-known music. He said rehearsals began in mid-February and have been going well.
There are approximately 25 students in the drama club, Kemnitzer said, including nine stage performers with the other students doing set building, lights and sound, as well as helping out with backstage needs.
Perhaps the most unique feature of the production are the four puppets created by drama club members that depict all four stages of the plant, Audrey II.
Kemnitzer said the biggest challenge with this year’s production was time management and conflicts with other clubs, but this is typically the case at any school. When asked if the ongoing COVID-19 threat had any impact on the production, he said the biggest impact was on club enrollment.
“We anticipated a flood of new interest this coming school year,” he said. “Now, as we approach normality, students will be more apt to participate in extra curricular clubs.”
Kemnitzer said this is the first full-out high school drama club production in more than two years, and the community should not miss it. He said the students have done a great job with their enthusiasm, and that alone should be worth the trip to see the show.
“We look forward to rebuilding our once huge club and can’t wait to put on many more productions for the community,” he said.
Performances of “Little Shop of Horrors” are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the high school auditorium.
Tickets are $7 and available online at salamancany.org and at the door. Tickets can also be purchased at the Chicken BBQ hosted by the drama club Friday night, 3-6:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. Take outs will be available.
Pre-sale tickets for the barbecue are $10 and $11 at the door. They can be purchased from any cast or crew member, club advisors Kemnitzer and Marra Stokes or online at salamancany.org.