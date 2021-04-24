Salamanca couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

SALAMANCA — Bill and Doris Opferbeck of Swan Street have reached a major milestone in their lives.
Few couples can say they’ve been married for 75 years, but this couple can because they found a love that has lasted a lifetime.
The Opferbecks celebrated their wedding anniversary on two different days this past week. On April 14, the day of their actual anniversary, they were wined and dined at the Beef ‘N’ Barrel in Olean. They were honored by over 20 guests at a dinner celebration at Elkdale Country Club on April 18.
Doris said the three remaining participants from the original six in their wedding party also attended the family dinner Sunday. They included Bill’s brother — Richard, the best man — and Bill’s cousins, Anita Wienk and Judy McVaugh, who were ring bearers.
Doris said she and Bill knew each other from the time they were little kids living out in the country where they were both raised on farms. When he was home as a kid, he ran the farm while his father worked.
On his 19th birthday in February 1943, Bill was drafted into the United States Army Aircorps and was honorably discharged in November 1945. During that time, he worked in the motor pool for almost three years. He served overseas in Germany, France and England in the European Theater for two years. Doris said they wrote to each other while he was in the military.
After his discharge in November 1945, Bill returned home and, in January, the two were engaged. Wearing the wedding dress she made herself, Doris married Bill at the Congregational Church in Little Valley on April 14, 1946. He was 22 and she was 17.
“I graduated at 16 and got married at 17,” Doris said. “I was 17 going on 35 because I left home at 14 years old and worked for various families. I went to school, then I would go home on weekends. I took care of kids, worked in a tourist home — all kinds of things.”
Doris said Bill retired as a supervisor of the New York State Department of Transportation. She retired from the Salamanca School District after working there for over 30 years as secretary to the superintendent and clerk for the board of education.
“It’s a matter of respect and love and working together to make life succeed,” she said.
The Opferbecks are an inspiration not only for their 75 years of marriage, but also for their longevity and the activities they continue to enjoy. The couple lives their life with such youthfulness and vitality that one would never believe that Bill is 97 years old and Doris is 92.
Family keeps them busy and they bowl in a winter league at Central Lanes on Friday mornings. They join friends for coffee at McDonalds, and get together with people for dinner and miscellaneous events. The couple are members of the Riverside Chapel on Broad Street where Doris is very active at the church with various boards and committees.
“You gotta keep your mind and body active, otherwise you’ll vegetate. That’s my motto,” she said. “I’m treasurer for our Euterpean Club and I’m secretary/treasurer for our women’s fellowship at church. I’m also on the investment and financial committees, as well as the counting money team, and I enjoy that.”
The couple has two biological sons, Randy of Allegany and Kevin of Ashville, and two adopted children. They have four grandsons and a one-month-old great-grandson, along with step-children, many step-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren.
