City of Salamanca Municipal Building

City of Salamanca Municipal Building off Wildwood Avenue.

 File

SALAMANCA — The Common Council Wednesday approved 4-0 the city budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year with a couple of last-minute adjustments but no change to the tax levy.

At a public hearing held at the beginning of the regular council meeting, council members and members of the Salamanca Public Library board reaffirmed the inclusion of an additional $25,646 for the library.

