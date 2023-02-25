SALAMANCA — The Common Council Wednesday approved 4-0 the city budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year with a couple of last-minute adjustments but no change to the tax levy.
At a public hearing held at the beginning of the regular council meeting, council members and members of the Salamanca Public Library board reaffirmed the inclusion of an additional $25,646 for the library.
Alderman John “Jack” Hill, D-Ward 1, said he had previously discussed the matter with library board members Tim Baird and Sue Zaprowski. They said those funds would cover the wages to allow the library to remain open its present hours of operation.
“We wanted to make sure the employees got their 2% raise,” said Alderwoman Janet Koch, D-Ward 5. “For the matter of $25,646, we can’t see the library closing.”
“None of us want the library to close up or suffer,” added Mayor Sandra Magiera. “The council is always willing to listen to anyone that needs to talk to us.”
In the budget, $957,030 to be raised by taxes at a rate of $64.42 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The budget also includes a 2% raise and longevity amounts for non-union employees according to the terms of the adopted non-union personnel agreement and the amounts outlined in the current union agreements, one additional firefighter position and a change in the police department from two full-time dispatchers to one full-time and two part-time dispatchers.
Additionally, wage increases for city clerk Tracy Chamberlain to $68,000 and account clerk/typist Sue Whitcomb to $44,000 annually, effective April 1 with no 2% increase.
Although supportive of the budget, Magiera said she would have liked to see a city planner position included.
“That’s something I’ve been told by several people over the years that this is what we need to have happen to move the city forward,” she said.
Magiera said she also wishes they could have found additional funds for the police department employees, but the council has its reasons not to.
“We can’t increase the police without increasing every single employee here,” Koch explained.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council also adopted a local law amending the city zoning law to change the use district classification of 77 Central Ave. from an R1 single family residential to a B3 neighborhood commercial use district, as recommended by the planning commission.
The council previously adopted a local law amending the neighboring lot 486 E. State St. for the same reason. The property owners plan to combine the lots into one and develop it into a commercial space with multiple storefronts and an off-street parking lot.
The council approved an application to the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau and New York State Office of Children and Family Services to run youth programs during 2023.
Sandi Brundage, Salamanca Youth Bureau director, said the youth center applies for funding for the programs each year. She said they expect to receive $11,918 in reimbursement for 2023.
The council also authorized applying for U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer’s discretionary funds in an amount to be determined for financial services and general governmental support.
Brundage, who also serves as city grant administrator, said the opportunity came to the city from Schumer’s office as a way to requisition federal impact aid on a regular basis.
“We did get $303,000 from Senator Gillibrand last year, some I’m hoping we’ll get some money from Senator Schumber as well,” she said.