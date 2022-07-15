Salamanca council approves ambulance fee increases for city

SALAMANCA — Increased rate fees for using an ambulance from the city will take effect July 22 following unanimous approval by the Salamanca Common Council during its regular meeting Wednesday.
Newly established rates are: Advance Life Support 2 (ALS 2), $1,350; Advanced Life Support 1 (ALS 1), $1,150; Basic Life Support (BLS), $850; Treat and Release, $250; Mileage, $25 per mile; Medicaid Fuel, $0.12 per mile.
During a recent council meeting in June, discussions determined the city should increase its fees in order to be more compatible with other municipal ambulance services in the region.
Fire Chief Tom Sturdevant provided the council with comparative rates from the city of Olean and Seneca Nation.
After comparing rates with those charged by other local municipalities, and upon the advice of the city’s billing processing company, the council determined it to be in the best interest of the city to raise its rates.
The council also accepted the quote of Flexume, of Buffalo, for a new replacement chaser for the Ray Evans Seneca Theater marquee lights not to exceed $3,950.
In conversation with city clerk Tracy Chamberlain, Flexlume manager Jeremy Reynolds explained they were unsure how long the repairs to the marquee would take because of “extremely old and burnt up” wiring. He said $950 would be needed for the new chaser and up to $3,000 for labor costs.
“What he’s concerned about, once the chaser is replaced, is if it doesn’t turn on he doesn’t want his guys to just walk away from it,” Chamberlain told the council.
However, other problems with the marquee may need to be addressed in the near future.
Grant administrator Sandi Brundage said there is a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation for up to $25,000 that the city could apply for in August and be used for in operating expenses for the theater.
“He said they could strip it all and put all LED in there,” Chamberlain added. “Cost-wise, once that’s done, it’ll be much more effective.”
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council authorized the city clerk to advertise for bids on the police department renovations.
Brundage said she reached out to New York state about the project’s bid proposal. She said if all goes through and the council accepts bids within the next couple of meetings, construction could begin by the end of August with substantial completion in mid-December.
“We’re hoping that if we get bids back that are reasonable, we’ll hit the ground running,” she added.
The council also authorized the Salamanca Board of Public Utilities to pursue bonding for funds to cover the estimated cost of $138,230.78 to purchase a new 2024 MV 4X2 Stahl Arbortech truck.
Mayor Sandra Magiera said this purchase aligns with the five-year plan BPU General Manager Dennis Hensel submitted at the beginning of the year.
“With the wait time of this vehicle, but the time it actually gets here we may have the cash on hand to pay for it out of our coffers,” Hensel told the council. “It’s quite a ways down the road the way the supply chain has been going.”
Finally, the council approved the appointment of Michael Crick, of Salamanca, for a seven-year term on the Planning Commission effective immediately and ending Dec. 31, 2028.