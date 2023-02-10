SALAMANCA — City residents may air their views on the 2023-24 tentative city budget at a public hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
A public hearing before the mayor and Common Council is set for 7 p.m. on the spending plan, which carries a tax rate of $64.42 of $1,000 of assessed valuation. There is no increase to the tax levy but an additional $3,932 would be collected over the current budget year.
Council members approved the tentative plan on Wednesday.
The total $12,235,493 budget includes a 4% increase to the current budget, a roughly $471,000 addition.
The council decided to not raise the tax levy once again. If the council were to raise the tax rate, the levy limit would be $1,007,963.
“The budget is up a little bit from last year, the way it sits now,” said Mayor Sandra Magiera.
In addition to the funds raised form taxes, the city would also receive about $8 million in state aid, including $4.8 million in tribal compact monies. About $843,000 will be utilized from the fund balance, down from $5.6 million in 2022.
The city had to dip into its fund balance for the past five years when the Seneca Nation no longer shared casino compact funds with New York state. The Nation agreed to make the back payments in March 2022.
The majority of increases across the departments are due to employee wage and benefit increases, one of the driving forces behind budget increases at municipalities and school districts throughout New York state.
“Pretty much across the board it’s a 2-percent raise,” the mayor said.
One of the largest increases to the budget is an addition of about $1 million for equipment and capital outlay to the improvement to highways budget.
A major project slated for 2023 is the repairs to city hall’s windows, a $606,000 job, much of which will be covered by a NYSERDA grant. Meanwhile, $675,500 toward the rehabilitation of the Main Street bridge and $50,000 for fire hall repairs will not be included in the upcoming budget since they were done in 2022.
“We have talked about increasing maintenance to some of our buildings that need attention also,” Magiera said.
Other notable changes include an additional $41,000 for personnel and human resources, $40,000 less for assessment, $40,000 less for computer software in central data, an additional $13,000 to the library, $52,000 less in street and expressway lighting, $50,000 less in blight removal, nearly $40,000 less in equipment for code enforcement,
“Most of the departments have got equipment or other things they’ve needed,” the mayor said.
According to the city charter, the council must adopt a tentative budget on or before Feb. 15, conduct a public hearing on the tentative budget on or before Feb. 24 and adopt a final budget on or before March 1.