SALAMANCA — City residents may air their views on the 2023-24 tentative city budget at a public hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

A public hearing before the mayor and Common Council is set for 7 p.m. on the spending plan, which carries a tax rate of $64.42 of $1,000 of assessed valuation. There is no increase to the tax levy but an additional $3,932 would be collected over the current budget year.

