SALAMANCA — If fully funded, a federal grant would help pay the salaries and benefits of five new full-time police officers for five years in the City of Salamanca Police Department.
The Common Council Wednesday unanimously approved applying for the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Grant.
Sandi Brundage, grant administrator for the city, said the grant provides federal funds that will pay for 75% of the salary and benefits for up to five new police officer hires. The total grant request is for $1,237,600 with the federal government paying up to $928,200 with the city’s share totaling $309,400 over five years.
“You’d essentially be getting a ‘buy one, get four free,’” Brundage added.
The police weren’t the only department to see action Wednesday toward increasing staff.
The council approved the appointments for 19 individuals as personnel for the Salamanca Youth Bureau’s summer playground and Arts Alive programs during the summer, as recommended by the recreation commission.
“We have a lot of new applicants this year, so it’ll be an interesting year but we’ll make it work,” said Brundage, who is also the youth bureau director.
For the playgrounds, returning employees are Alicia Fiske, Zaron Tucker, Conner Klusek, Kash Ball and Emily Benjamin, all of Salamanca, and Jorden Ambuske, of Limestone. Newly hired playground staff are Brock Johnson, Zoey Levine, Jackson Decker, Kailyne Pierce, Kruz Coustenis, Audrianna Varela and Ryder Jimerson, all of Salamanca.
Brundage said the city’s new play equipment for the Pine Street playground was delivered Tuesday. She said they expecting the equipment for the Elm Street playground soon and hope to get everything installed before the season starts.
For the Arts Alive program, returning employees are Janette McClure, director, and Brandon Milanowski and Hannah Klusek, program assistants, all of Salamanca. Newly hired program assistants are Shawn Blakesslee and Tristen Duhan, of Salamanca, and Faith Long, of Great Valley.
Brundage also noted the city received a grant that covers up to $15,000 in salaries at the end of the season. All wages are at the state minimum wage.
For the fire department, the council authorized the appointments of Richard Carson, of Franklinville, to fill an open position due to a retirement, and Tyler Smith, of Olean, to fill an open position created for the 2023-24 city budget, as firefighters from the civil service list. Carson and Smith would begin May 22.
The council also accepted the resignation of Dan Owens for the purpose of retirement, effective April 12.