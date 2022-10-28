SALAMANCA — Employees of the city of Salamanca who are called to serve their country as members of the United States Armed Forces now have the moral and financial support of the Common Council.
The council Wednesday adopted the City of Salamanca Military Leave of Absence Policy for all city personnel as a demonstration of the city’s commitment to protecting the job rights of employees absent from work for purposes of military service.
“This is a good thing,” said Ward 1 council member John “Jack” Hill. “I’m proud of anybody who goes into the service and protects our country.”
“I agree with Jack,” added council member Janet Koch, Ward 5. “We need to protect the people who are protecting us and our country.”
As of the policy’s adoption, one employee of the fire department is expected to go on leave for basic training for about four months, said Mayor Sandy Magiera. Another member of the fire department and a police department employee are also in the reserves, she said.
The council also approved an agreement with the SPCA of Cattaraugus County for services pertaining to dogs, effective immediately.
The agreement allows for the city dog catcher to take loose or abandoned dogs that aren’t claimed to the SPCA north of Olean rather than keeping them in the police station kennel. The city also has an agreement with the SPCA of Chautauqua County.
“I would feel better knowing that the tax dollars we are using for dogs are staying within the county rather than going outside the county,” said Ward 3 council member Barry Smith.
Mayor Magiera said the dog catcher would like to present to the council on plans for building a more suitable kennel for dogs picked up by the city.
The council also approved the purchase of a new 2022 Ford police interceptor from McGovern HQ, Inc. of Framingham, Mass., for $35,434.35.
