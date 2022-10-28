SALAMANCA — Employees of the city of Salamanca who are called to serve their country as members of the United States Armed Forces now have the moral and financial support of the Common Council.

The council Wednesday adopted the City of Salamanca Military Leave of Absence Policy for all city personnel as a demonstration of the city’s commitment to protecting the job rights of employees absent from work for purposes of military service.

