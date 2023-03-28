SALAMANCA — With the expected release Wednesday of Edward Kindt, convicted murderer of Penny Brown, a beloved registered nurse and midwife in Salamanca, the local community continues to express its outrage with the New York State Parole Board’s decision.
Brown, a wife and mother of two, was raped and strangled on Mother’s Day 1999 while on a jog with the family dogs along the former Pennsylvania Railroad bed not far from her home.
Kindt, who was 15 at the time of the attack, pleaded guilty to the murder and was sentenced as an adult by then-judge Larry Himelein in Cattaraugus County Court to nine years to life in state prison, the most allowed by law at the time.
Salamanca Mayor Sandra Magiera said Brown’s murder is not an easy subject to discuss in the Salamanca community.
“When I first heard the news, my thoughts went to Sybil and Jerry (Lockwood, Brown's deceased parents) and their family who fought so hard for years that this day would never happen,” the mayor said of Kindt's pending release.
Magiera said she’s received several calls and messages to not allow Kindt in the city, but no one has been told where he will reside. She said she doesn’t think the local community has any say on where Kindt is released, but it bothers her and others that he does not have to register as sex offender.
“We thought he would never be released, but I guess the parole board must feel he has changed and is OK to be released back into society,” she said. “Let’s all pray that they are right.”
Bradleigh Brown, Penny’s younger daughter, shared on Facebook that they received word of Kindt’s release and wanted to make people aware as a safety concern for the local community.
“We are devastated and outraged, but want to relay this information to the public to bring whatever awareness we can to county residents,” she wrote. “Thank you to everyone who wrote in opposition to his release for many years. We are heartbroken.”
Family friends have recently created a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for counseling and other services, and can be found by searching “Support the daughters of Penny Brown.” Kaitlyn Brown, Penny’s older daughter, was 13 at the time. Bradleigh was 10.
Kindt is 39 years old, the same age as Brown when she was murdered.
Kindt was in custody at the New York State Correctional Facility at Elmira and expected to be released to a motel in Westfield in northwestern Chautauqua County. It’s unclear what restrictions he would face on parole.
SENECA NATION President Rickey Armstrong Sr. said Kindt’s murder of Brown inflicted terror upon their entire community, asserting Kindt should not be allowed to re-enter the same community he traumatized.
“No amount of time can heal the wounds he created, and our community should not be forced back into the shadows of fear knowing that the state parole board is allowing him to walk among us,” he said.
Because Kindt was a resident of the Allegany Territory, Armstrong said the Nation should have been consulted before any parole decision was made. He said they would have strenuously objected to his release, as he has now done in a letter to the parole board.
“Granting parole to someone who showed such blatant disregard for human life is not only an insult to justice, but to Ms. Brown and to her family, friends, neighbors and community,” Armstrong said.
On Tuesday, Armstrong signed an executive order banishing Kindt from all Seneca Nation territories for one year, effective immediately.
Although the state enacted Penny’s Law in order to strengthen the state’s sentencing guidelines, Armstrong said Kindt — whose case sparked that law — should not benefit from any loopholes that the law intended to close.
“Ms. Brown was robbed of her life at age 39. Allowing her killer to see freedom at that same age adds a cruel layer of irony to the parole board’s misguided decision,” Armstrong said. “The Seneca Nation and our community lends our voice in support of the Brown family and all those who seek to ensure that Ms. Brown’s murderer sees no reprieve for his actions so that our community can rest easy that he remains behind bars.”
Cattaraugus County District Attorney Lori Rieman said she is disappointed and concerned, saying she never expected someone who did what he did to ever be released. She said Kindt is dangerous and always will be.
“I feel particularly bad for Penny Brown’s family — they deserve peace and to feel safe,” Rieman said. “I am also concerned for our community. He is a predator of the worse sort. It highlights many of the significant deficits in our criminal justice system.”
THE SALAMANCA community was rallied every two years by Penny Brown’s parents, Jerry and Sibyl Lockwood, to oppose Kindt’s release by the parole board until their respective deaths.
In 2003, former state Sen. Catharine Young of Olean, who became close to the Lockwoods, sponsored and helped pass Penny’s Law, which set higher minimum sentences for juvenile killers in New York to 15 years to life.
If that law had been in effect at the time of sentencing, Kindt would have been first eligible for parole in 2016. Under the laws that were in effect at the time of his conviction, he was first eligible for parole in 2008.
In previous years, the Lockwoods would credit the hundreds of letters the parole board received opposed to Kindt’s release from prison. Sibyl Lockwood appealed in newspaper articles and on television to Penny’s many friends to write letters opposing parole for Kindt.
In an interview in 2012, Lockwood said she thinks the parole board may have received 500 or more letters opposing Kindt’s release at the time.
Also, she said “he’s been a rather bad boy, since he’s been moved from the medium-security prison in Albion in Orleans County to the maximum-security prison at Elmira.”
Before her death in 2014, Lockwood also received help from social media as people on Facebook and Twitter reposted the email address of the Parole Board and asked for letters on her behalf.
The process for altering Kindt's parole status involves filing a Notice of Rescission, but the Department of Corrections told WGRZ Buffalo on Monday “there is no basis for a rescission at this time.”
Neither the governor nor the state legislature has the authority to overrule the parole board.
The only way Kindt's parole could be revoked is if new information about his mental health or actions while in custody was presented before his release, which could trigger that second look.
REGARDING KINDT'S RELEASE, state Sen. George Borrello issued a statement Tuesday saying he learned the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision plans to release the "vicious sexual predator and murderer" into a motel in the town of Westfield.
“I am outraged that the criminal-coddling members of the (parole board) have made the decision to release this killer, disregarding the utterly brutal and heinous details of his crime, the trauma of his victim’s family, and with no concern for the innocent members of the public they are putting at tremendous risk," the senator said.
“(Kindt) should remain in jail the rest of his life," Borrello continued. "However, if the two individuals of the three-member parole board panel who voted to free him believe that Edward Kindt is fit to live in society, then I ask them to come forward so we can make arrangements for a placement near their homes and their families.”