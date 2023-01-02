Salamanca Common Council sworn in for ’23-24 term

The Salamanca mayor and Common Council for the 2023-24 term were sworn into office Sunday. Pictured (from left) are Mayor Sandra Magiera, Ward 2 alderwoman Kylee Johnson, Ward 3 alderman Barry Smith, Ward 4 alderman Michael Reed and Ward 5 alderwoman Janet Koch. Ward 1 representative John “Jack” Hill was unable to attend the ceremony and would be sworn in at a later date.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Common Council and mayor were sworn in for the 2023-24 term Sunday morning in a ceremony at the city municipal building courtroom.

Although this marks a new term for the mayor and five council representatives, only one of them will be a newcomer to city politics.

Salamanca Common Council sworn in for ’23-24 term

New Salamanca Common Council member Michael Reed (left) takes his oath of office to represent Ward 4. At his side holding the Bible is his wife, Norma Reed.

