Salamanca Common Council sworn in for ’23-24 term

SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Common Council and mayor were sworn in for the 2023-24 term Sunday morning in a ceremony at the city municipal building courtroom.
Although this marks a new term for the mayor and five council representatives, only one of them will be a newcomer to city politics.
Running unopposed in November, Michael Reed was sworn in for his first term as the alderman for Ward 4, with his wife, Norma Reed, holding the Bible as he was sworn in by City Judge Mathew Swenson.
A lifelong Salamanca resident, Reed previously owned a sporting goods store and co-owned Central Lanes in the city. He recently retired from the Seneca Allegany Casino.
Sandra Magiera, Salamanca’s 28th mayor, was sworn in for her second term after running unopposed in November. Magiera previously served on the council as the Ward 4 alderwoman for three terms. Magiera was joined by her husband, Dan, by her side.
“Hopefully we all have a good two years together and work well together,” the mayor said before she and the council took their oaths. “I’d like to get started and hopefully get some new projects done.”
Following the mayor, each alderman recited their oaths in order of their ward and joined by family members and friends.
Beginning her second term, Kylee Johnson (Ward 2) was joined by her husband, Robert. Also re-elected for a second term, Barry Smith (Ward 3) took his oath of office with his son, Sheldon, by his side. Janet Koch (Ward 5) was sworn in for her fourth consecutive term with her friend, Nell Fellows, holding the Bible.
The Ward 1 council representative, John “Jack” Hill, was unable to attend the ceremony and would be sworn into office at a later date. Hill will be starting his third consecutive term and eighth overall.
Following their swearing-ins, the mayor and each alderman signed their oaths of office in front of Judge Swenson, who was the first to offer congratulations and thank the mayor and council for their service.
“I get to do a lot of things in this courtroom, but this is by far one of the best jobs I have,” he said. “All of you worked very hard to get where you’re at. The city definitely needs people that are ready to pitch it and be part of a really good group.”