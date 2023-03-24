SALAMANCA — Mayor Sandra Magiera, the members of the Common Council and the city’s Department of Public Works have scheduled the annual city cleanup days for June.
Additionally, the city will continue its program for people to sponsor residents who may want to participate in the cleanup week but might not have the means to afford it.
Councilman Barry Smith, R-Ward 3, thanked the council at its regular meeting Wednesday for agreeing to establish the days and accept bids about a month earlier this year in order to get the sponsorship program underway sooner.
“We needed the dates and times and cost so we could the info out to the public so they could have time to respond and get their donations back if they’re going to do it,” he said.
Although residents are welcome to sponsor a neighbor, the home that needs the cleanup has to agree to participate and put debris at the curb.
“There may be some people in Salamanca who want to help out their neighbor,” said councilwoman Janet Koch, D-Ward 5. “There’s a lot of good people in the city.”
Smith said he talked with the city auditors and was told the program was all done correctly for its first year with no issues on how city officials managed it.
“That’s why we decided to continue doing it,” he added. “It helps a lot of people.”
People who want to donate to help others can go to the city comptroller’s office and give them the money. If you wish to designate the person they are donating to, indicate that at the time of the donation. If the donation is undesignated, the city will use it to help with those who need it but can’t pay the fee.
The council also accepted the low bid of Beichner Waste Services, Inc. of Sinclairville for $225 per ton, $40 per freon item and $20 per television/computer for pickup during annual cleanup days. It was noted Beichner’s bid prices did not increase from 2022.
“We always like those guys,” the mayor said. “They do it fast.”
In order for such debris to be collected from a property, a fee of $40 per household — including per apartment for apartment owners — must be paid to the city.
No debris will be picked up until the proper fee is paid to the city. Anyone suspected of paying one fee for multiple households will be excluded from the cleanup.
Commercial and/or industrial establishments are excluded from the program with the exception of not-for-profit organizations.
Debris must be on the curb by June 12, but may not be placed before June 7.
Freon containing appliances — including refrigerators, freezers, air-conditioners, etc. — as well as televisions, computers and computer monitors will be picked up separately.
If residents are upset about people going through their garbage piles looking for salvageable scrap, Smith suggested putting scrap and other reusable items in a second pile directly next to the garbage.
“I did that last year. I put all the scrap to the side and they left the piles alone,” he said. “Then there wasn’t garbage strewn all over the neighborhood.”
Items that will be collected are:
Stoves, furniture, mattresses, doors, windows, gas grills with tanks removed, cabinets, toys, bicycles, empty paint cans, lamps, clothing, books and magazines. All small items must be bagged or boxed.
Reasonably sized yard waste must be boxed or bagged. Twigs, branches, etc. must be bundled. Lumber must be lengths no greater than 4 feet and bundled.
Complete building debris, roof tear-off, etc. will not be accepted.
Items excluded from the pickup include animal waste, asbestos, batteries, concrete, any hazardous waste — paints, solvents or any liquids — refuse and garbage, soil, tires and large pipes.
Interested residents should submit payment, along with property address, to the city comptroller, 225 Wildwood Ave., Salamanca, by 4 p.m. June 8. Further information can be obtained by calling the city clerk’s office at 945-4620.