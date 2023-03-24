Salamanca Municipal Building

City of Salamanca Municipal Center on Wildwood Avenue.

 File photo

SALAMANCA — Mayor Sandra Magiera, the members of the Common Council and the city’s Department of Public Works have scheduled the annual city cleanup days for June.

Additionally, the city will continue its program for people to sponsor residents who may want to participate in the cleanup week but might not have the means to afford it.

Barry Smith

Barry Smith

Trending Food Videos

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Local & Social