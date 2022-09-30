Salamanca applying for $450K grant for electric vehicle charging stations

SALAMANCA — Those with electric or hybrid vehicles may soon have two new places in the city of Salamanca to charge their cars while visiting the downtown or east-end neighborhoods.
The Common Council on Wednesday authorized the mayor to apply for a $452,900 state Department of Environmental Conservation grant to purchase and install four new electric vehicle charging stations.
The city was eligible to apply for up to $500,000 in Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure grant funds, explained Sandi Brundage, grant administrator. There would be no matching cost from the city to receive the four charging stations, she said.
“These would be rapid chargers,” she said. “They’ll be 45 minutes to charge like you kind of see on the commercial vehicles now.”
Although there are Tesla charging stations at the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino and non-Tesla stations at the Seneca Bingo Hall, Brundage said those primarily serve only the west end of the city.
“There really isn’t anything along the major thoroughfares — the Route 219 corridor or the city proper,” she said.
Brundage said that the city identified two locations where charging stations could increase foot traffic to the Main Street and east-end neighborhoods.
“These are already spots that have easements for the utilities,” she added.
Following a conversation with local businessman John Hedlund, two charging ports would be located at the Save-A-Lot parking lot off Church Street and the other two chargers would be at Central Beer and Redemption Center on Central Avenue.
“While the car is charging, people can actually walk up and down our Main Street area,” she said. “The 219 attachment would be for folks traveling north and south for Ellicottville and Buffalo.”
In other business, the council also authorized applying for a $100,000 State & Municipal Facilities Capital Program (SAM) grant funds to offset the city’s costs in the police department renovation project.
Brundage said the city received communication from Assemblyman Joseph Giglo’s office that he had been following the renovation project. As a retired officer in the Cattaraugus and Erie counties sheriff’s offices and a longtime supporter of local law enforcement, suggested the city apply for the grant.
“The grant is similar to what we got for the fire department,” Brundage explained. “It’s a reimbursement grant, so we’ll get the money once the billing is completed.”
The project developed after the city received a $500,000 grant in response to the coronavirus pandemic. After the estimates came back, the cost ballooned to $966,000, so the city’s burden became nearly half of the full project.
“(Giglio) loves Salamanca and what we’re doing and our police department,” Brundage told the council. “I was pretty sure I could say yes, but officially you all can say yes to $100,000.”
Council member John “Jack” Hill thanked Brundage and Giglio for bringing it to the city’s attention. Brundage said Giglio requested to be a part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony when the project finished.
Council member Janet Koch noted that the grant is to help reduce the city’s burden on the cost and did not mean an additional $100,000 worth of construction or equipment should be added to it.