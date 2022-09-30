Salamanca applying for $450K grant for electric vehicle charging stations

More electric vehicle charging stations, like these at the Olean Center Mall, could soon be coming to Salamanca’s Main Street and Central Avenue with the submission of a $452,900 grant.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

SALAMANCA — Those with electric or hybrid vehicles may soon have two new places in the city of Salamanca to charge their cars while visiting the downtown or east-end neighborhoods.

The Common Council on Wednesday authorized the mayor to apply for a $452,900 state Department of Environmental Conservation grant to purchase and install four new electric vehicle charging stations.

