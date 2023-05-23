SALAMANCA — A total of seven homes and 23 vacant parcels will be going up for auction by the city of Salamanca on June 17.
The public is open to bid on the properties at the 10 a.m. auction in the courtroom of the city municipal building. Properties will be sold as-is to the highest bidder. There is no minimum bid requirement.
Homes listed for sale include 40 Conrath Ave., 126 Division St., 193 Elm St., 356 Front Ave., 420 Front Ave., 51 High St. and 726 Wildwood Ave.
Mayor Sandra Magiera said holding the auction each year, if possible, helps unload some of the homes acquired by the city that are in need of repairs. She hopes new owners would fix them up and make them livable because housing is a need in the city.
“I think there were five last year, and those were on our list to demolish,” she recalled. “Every one of them sold at auction so we didn’t demolish them.”
Many of the vacant parcels for sale are wooded or undeveloped with some packaged together as one unit, including parcels on West State Street, East State Street and Scenic Drive.
Magiera said it may not be possible to build new structures on many of the lots, but they may be worth something to a neighboring home owner.
“We have a lot of empty lots that have been available for years,” the mayor said. “We have a hard time getting rid of those.”
A successful bidder must put down 10% of the bid at auction on the day of the sale. The balance of payment is due within 30 days after the Common Council approves the bid.
No deed documents will be prepared until full payment is received by the city. Failure to pay the balance will result in forfeiture of the 10% down payment.
All sales shall not be binding upon the city unless approved by three-fourths of all members of the Common Council and approved by the mayor.
“My issue is people who are buying these properties – and they’re in bad repair – and they still don’t repair them,” Magiera said. “We’re not gaining anything other than it’s no longer (the city’s) responsibility. I’d rather see them fixed up.”
Another benefit to the auction is the properties the city sells could go back on the tax rolls, the mayor said. Even if they don’t, it saves the city money by no longer having to pay insurance or the Seneca Nation leases.
“We’ve had to board up a lot of vacant houses in Salamanca because of squatters,” she said. “Every empty property that we own is a liability to us, so it would be helpful to get rid of them and have someone else fix them up.”
The city makes no representations as to the integrity of the improvements on the property, nor as to the status of marketable title. Prospective bidders are responsible for conducting their own due diligence concerning the same prior to placing a bid.
Accordingly, the city is unable to render any legal or other opinions concerning properties. It is suggested prospective bidders hire legal counsel to address these issues prior to placing any bids.
Inspection of the properties by interested bidders may be made by appointment. Contact the city assessor’s office during regular business hours by calling 945-3922. Information for these properties can be found online by using the Cattaraugus County website.
The Common Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids.