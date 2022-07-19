ALLEGANY — The 71st annual Salamanca High School Alumni Association reunion banquet was held Saturday at the Robert A. Livingston Community Center with more than 160 members and guests in attendance.
Social time began at 4:30 p.m., followed by dinner catered by Angee’s Restaurant of Olean.
Mike Zaprowski, alumni board member and the night’s emcee, opened the banquet by thanking all who make the dinner a success before, during and after the event.
“They put in tons of hours. It really is a lot of work to put this on,” he said. “But we have a lot of fun doing it. We work all year on it.”
The night included many stories from school days, a moment of silence for deceased classmates, an acknowledgment of the veterans in attendance and an update from the treasurer
“One of the biggest parts of the cost are the save-the-day cards, the printing of those and the postage, and the same with the reservation letters. It amounts to quite a bit of money,” Zaprowski noted.
After paying for the dinners, tables and supplies, renting the hall and sending out envelopes, Zaprowski said the association plans to donate all the surplus toward a local non-profit organization.
The evening’s honored classes included several milestone years as well as the two classes that would have celebrated their 50th reunions in 2020 and 2021. The past two reunions had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Attending for their 75th reunion from the Class of 1947 were Benton Bryant, Monte R. Harold, Bill McClune and Pat Baxter Ward. Zaprowski said milk was 15 cents per gallon, postage stamps were 3 cents, a loaf of bread was 13 cents and minimum wage was 43 cents per hour that year.
“If it makes you feel any better, the Class of 1965 was being born in that year,” he added, garnering a large laugh.
The sole representative from the Class of 1952 was Daniel Caruso, celebrating his 70th, while the Class of 1957 had two members — Mary Ellen Roman Brahaney and Millie Clifford Collins — celebrating their 65th.
From the Class of 1962, celebrating their 60th reunion, were Mary Wilbur Pierce, John Jones, James Scharf, Ray Haley and Ron Goodrich. Zaprowski said minimum wage was $1.25 an hour, gas was 25 cents a gallon, you could get a candy bar for a nickel and a box of popcorn at the movies was 50 cents.
Attending in honor of their missed 50th reunion in 2020, the Class of 1970’s members included Gail Harris Ayers, Joseph Kubic, Terry Cummings, Gary Bradt, Steven Wrona, Kurt Nelson, Donna Krause LeBlanc, Tom Buffamante, Kay Ward Buffamante, Debra Urbanski Crist and Judy Lear Wrona.
Zaprowski said minimum wage was $1.45, gas was 36 cents a gallon, milk cost 62 cents a gallon and eggs were 59 cents a dozen in 1970. He said some milestones from the year included the breakup of the Beatles, the first Monday Night Football and celebration of the first Earth Day.
From the Class of 1971, celebrating their missed 50th from 2021, were Carla Woodarek Prieur, Mike Sweeney, Kevin Bishop, Mick Chorney, Mary Kay Wrona Schreckengost, Thomas Woodarek, Joni Shongo Wyatt, Sandra Dry Cole, Bonnie Swartz Cummings, Fred Saradin, Kathy Siperek Riddle and Jud Beattie. Zaprowski said the cost of a dozen eggs dropped 25 cents a dozen, stamps were 8 cents each and a movie ticket cost $1.25.
“Class of ’71, we had a reputation,” joked Sweeney, who introduced his classmates. “We drove more faculty members to drink than any class in history.” Kidding aside, he said the Salamanca school district gave them a great education and start at life.
For their 50th reunion this year, Marlene Thompson, Carol Weatherly Ellis and Marilyn Sum Stetz attended. Zaprowski said milk was 89 cents a gallon, a gallon of gas was 36 cents, coffee was 66 a pound and the newly introduced Ford Mustang cost $2,500. Some of the year’s biggest events were the Watergate scandal, the first Internet-based emails and the release of Pong.
“We had a reputation for being the closest class,” said Ellis, speaking for who she called the Three Musketeers. “We went all the way with the football team, our floats won first prize every time.”
The evening’s oldest attendee was Bill Steckman, 96, from the Class of 1944. Once again, the Class of 1965 had the most number of attendees with 24 class members.
As the usual highlight and finale of the evening, former cheerleaders once again picked up pom poms and led all in attendance in the “Warrior Fight Song.”
For updates from the alumni committee and information on next year’s banquet, follow “Salamanca Alumni Association” on Facebook.
(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)