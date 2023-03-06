FILLMORE — The International Save A Life Tour will visit Fillmore Central School, offering a safe driving program that includes hands-on distracted driving virtual reality simulators.
Address: 104 West Main Street. Fillmore, NY 14735
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 716-372-3121 or email nfinnerty@oleantimesherald.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Updated: March 6, 2023 @ 9:01 pm
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...The western Southern Tier. The greatest accumulations will be across the higher terrain over the southern portion of the area. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions with poor visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact travel this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. &&
FILLMORE — The International Save A Life Tour will visit Fillmore Central School, offering a safe driving program that includes hands-on distracted driving virtual reality simulators.
Address: 104 West Main Street. Fillmore, NY 14735
The day starts just after 9 a.m. with the virtual reality driving experiences. Contact Principal Eric Talbot at (585) 567-2289 or email etalbot@fillmorecsd.org.
The Save A Life Tour informs, educates and demonstrates the potentially deadly consequences resulting from poor choices and decisions made by the operator of a motor vehicle.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.