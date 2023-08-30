RUSHFORD — For more than 100 years, Rushford has been the place Allegany County goes to celebrate Labor Day.
This year is no exception as music, great food, vendors and more highlight each day of events planned. Activities will take place in Legion Park and on Main Street.
A full list of the vendors and the event schedule can be found on Facebook, but for those not computer savvy, the weekend’s events get started Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. when the band Zoar kicks off the celebration with a street dance on the park grounds.
From Saturday through Monday there will be a craft show, Midway Rides, games of chance, athletic tournaments, special events, a variety of food vendors including chicken barbecues and more. Some of the vendors include Shawn Ahearn Chainsaw Carvings, Empty Nest Creations, The She Garage and Peace, Love and Tie Dye.
On Saturday, have breakfast on the grounds from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. The craft show featuring 30 local vendors starts at 11 a.m. and continues to 6 p.m. The midway opens at noon and the firemen’s demolition derby starts at 1 p.m.
Musically the Panloco Steel Band plays from 1 to 4 p.m. on the main stage, the Rushford Concert Band will play in the Pavilion from 5 to 6:30 p.m. followed by Nip ‘N Tuck from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Fireworks are scheduled to take place at 10 p.m.
Sunday is children’s day with a Pet Parade at noon in the pavilion.
There will be children’s IDs available from noon to 4 p.m. at the First Aide station near the Main Gate. M and T Bank will be giving away school supplies and books starting at 1 p.m. Both the Midway and Petting Zoo open at noon.
Musically Reece Gustafson will play from 1 to 4 p.m. on the Main Stage.
On Monday (Labor Day)From 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. breakfast will be served on the grounds followed by the Grand Parade at 10:30 a.m.
This year’s theme for the Grand Parade is “Wild, Wild, West” There are trophies and cash prizes for participants. Parade categories are Theme float, Family float, Agricultural float, Business float, Religious float and Unclassified float. Trophies will be awarded for the best appearing antique auto, antique tractor, oldest antique auto, oldest antique tractor, fire company, fire men’s color guard, fire truck, antique fire truck, and most men in line.
Cash prizes will be given to the best appearing junior fire company, ambulance, veteran’s unit, or unattached color guard, and for best appearing saddle horse, saddle club, saddle pony, driven horse team, driven ponies, or oxen teams. Cash prizes will also be awarded to novelty marchers and non-motorized vehicles including bicycles, unicycles, etc.
Labor Day events will continue with the craft show, midway rides, concessions and music. The Cuba-Rushford Central School junior class chicken barbecue will start at noon. There will be a meat raffle from noon to 4 p.m. At 1 p.m. a horse pull will take place as well as a volleyball tournament and the car show and Cow Muffin Bingo will end at 3:30 p.m.
Musically from 1 to 4 p.m. on the main stage Midlife Crisis will perform. From 5 to 6:30 p.m. the Rushford Concert Band will perform in the Main Street pavilion. From 7 to 10 p.m. Separate Ways will be in concert on the main stage. Rushford’s Annual Labor Day celebration will conclude at 9 p.m. with a fireworks display.