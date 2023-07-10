RUSHFORD — The second annual Rushford Lake Dam Day will be held Saturday, July 22.
It is a fundraiser for the Caneadea Dam at Rushford Lake Fund, and features a behind-the-scenes tour of the dam.
Dam tours are scheduled for 9:30 and 11 a.m., led by Bob Panter, who will lead the journey down the tram to the top of the wall. The suggested cost is $50 per person. Call Lauren at (585) 437-2246 or just show up.
A cornhole tournament kicks things off at 10 a.m. at North Dam Road. Check-in is at 9:30 a.m. Contact John Chadderdon at (716) 983-6614 for details.
Other events include:
Reading Bingo for Kids, 9:30-11 p.m. at the Balcom Beach boat launch.
Basket raffle — all day at Balcom Beach.
Jam on the Dam starts at 2:30. Boats will anchor off the dam for live music.
Happy Hour at Balcom Beach 5:30-7 p.m. Bring your own beverages and an appetizer to share.
Splash for Cash at 6 p.m. at Balcom Beach for $15,000 in cash prizes.