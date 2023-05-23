OLEAN — John Bartimole has been named by the Board of Directors of the Rural Revitalization Corporation as its interim executive director, effective immediately.
Bartimole has a long history of leading non-profit and community organizations, including serving as interim dean of the Cattaraugus County Campus of Jamestown Community College and as the CEO of the Southern Tier Health Care System and the Western New York Healthcare Association.
“John had previously been on our board, and he is familiar with RRC and what we do,” Jasmine Hall, board president, said. “He will oversee the day-to-day operations of the RRC and help lead the effort to find a permanent, full-time executive director. More importantly, we are thrilled to have John step into this position. His experience, wealth of knowledge and his love for and involvement in our community makes him the perfect candidate.”
Bartimole said he's honored to be asked to help out on a part-time, interim basis.
"The RRC has a long history of helping rural residents afford homes and home repairs, among its many other activities," he said. “It’s a crucial part of the rural housing economy, and I look forward to lengthening the breadth and reach of the organization while I’m here.”
The RRC office is located at 618 N. Barry St. Its service area includes Cattaraugus County and rural portions of Erie and Wyoming counties.
“The RRC has helped literally hundreds of homeowners since its inception,” Bartimole said. “Our goal is to continue to help as many people to become homeowners or to repair their homes as possible. With the help of our strong board and our staff, I know that the mission of the RRC will continue to be fulfilled.”
Janice Capaldo, the board’s vice president, agreed.
“The RRC fills an important need in the communities we serve,” she said. “We know that home ownership is a critical component of family life and stability, and we will continue to help our citizens with both first-time ownership and repairs. John is a highly respected member of our community; we are incredibly fortunate to have him fill this role.”