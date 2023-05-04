WELLSVILLE — Although the weather cooperated, it was the constant stream of people that moved the Runnings store ribbon cutting indoors.
Company officials and local dignitaries gathered Thursday as Runnings officially opened its 11th store in New York and its 14th store in the Northeast with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Runnings President Brian Odegaard said the Wellsville opening has been one of the biggest and best responses the firm has received for an opening in the Northeast.
Runnings was founded in 1947 in Marshall, Minn., where the corporate offices are located. Since 2016 they have been expanding into the Northeast. They now have more than 58 stores across the nation, including a location in Jamestown.
Officials on hand for the ceremony included Wellsville Mayor Randy Shayler and Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce director Bruce Thomas, along with several Allegany County legislators. Legislators included Chairman Brooke Harris, former chairman Philip Stockin, and Wellsville area legislator Steve Havey — who at one point managed the Kmart store that last occupied the Runnings space in Riverwalk Plaza.
“I’m excited about this store opening,” said Harrisent. “It is not only good for Wellsville, but it is also good for the entire county. I think this store will draw from the larger area and Pennsylvania like the Kmart did.”
The new Runnings store moved into the former Kmart building and spent several months renovating it.
Havey said the store looks bigger than when he worked there because of the renovations which involved taking out walls. He also noted that the store is displaying banners with photographs that highlight Wellsville.
Further demonstrating its commitment to the Wellsville and surrounding communities, Terry Stacken, creative manager for Runnings, said the business spent its six-week soft opening to learn about the community and its needs, as well as tailoring the store’s merchandise to the community.
“We’ve already expanded our women’s clothing collection and our children’s clothing collection more than in our other stores. Here we are located right in the middle of four nursing homes and their residents came in asking for pajamas, so we are getting in more sleepwear,” she said. Along with durable work clothes for women they will also soon have nurses scrubs.
In addition to clothing, they are also providing ammunition and catering to the needs of outdoorsmen. “We sell live bait,” she said, “We’re willing to go after things that might be needed here.”
She noted that the store’s greenhouse is under the direction of Dan and Jerry, a garden supply company that takes notice of the local growing needs and soil conditions.
“While other stores sell plants that were grown in South Carolina or Florida, here our plants have been grown in soil from here,” Stacken said, “They have a facility right here in Western New York where they have looked at the local soils and selected the best plants to grow here.. Our plants are grown in soil from this area.”
She said Runnings also likes to offer products produced locally. Anyone interested in selling their products in the store should contact Store Manager Kevin Carey.
And while the store already employs between 50 and 60 local people, Stacken said they will be accepting applications for summer help and urges people to apply at www.runnings.com/careers.
After the ribbon fell away, Carey thanked all those present who helped to get the store open.
“Everyone in Wellsville has been great to work with,” he said.